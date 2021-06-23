Cade Cunningham In Depth Scouting Report/Breakdown

Cade Cunnigham COURTNEY BAY / OSU ATHLETICS

19 year old 6’8, 220 pound guard out of Oklahoma State

Averaged 20.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 45.4% fg, 41.2% 3, 85.4% ft

Strengths

Great size.

Post up smaller players very well.

Has phenomenal footwork down low, can do a variety of moves.

Has the versatility to play 1-3, allowing him to fit with many teams.

Has the “it” factor, the unmeasurable ability to be a cold blooded killer in the highest leverage moments that separate the good from the great. Has the ability to just take over games at any moment, This shows a rare level of maturity for such a young guy.

Has a very good shooting form, though there are minor tweaks that I would like to see to speed the shot up.

Has the ability to hit pull up/step back threes that makes the elite scorers we see in the league today (Luka, D Book, Tatum).

Very good three point shooter as a whole who has fantastic versatility from outside and great confidence.

Good free throw shooter which is always a positive sign.

Gets to the free throw line at a good rate.

He does a good job of mixing in the mid range game, always keeping the defense on their toes.

Has great touch around the basket making him an elite finisher with his ability to make tough layups, floaters, and hook shots.

Has underrated strength allowing him to bump off defenders while attacking.

Fits the modern style of basketball perfectly. As large, versatile wings who can not only create for themselves but others (Luka, Lamelo, Harden). We see these types of players typically being the guys who are leading teams to championships..

Though the assist numbers aren’t flattering, that does not nearly tell the full story. His vision is fantastic and he naturally makes teammates better due to his unselfishness. He reads the game incredibly fast and just toys with the defense. He makes the tight window passes that are necessary with better athletes. He hits his shooters right in the pocket with fantastic touch, making life so much easier for them. His ability in the post allows him to bring doubles where he can show off his crisp cross court passes that are so valuable. Phenomenal basketball IQ as a whole.

A true pick n roll wizard, with a special ability to manipulate the defense and just leave them lost. With this being by far the most highly ran play in all of basketball this is incredibly important.

Does a fantastic job of controlling pace, while not an athlete with an incredible burst that ability to control pace will allow him to blow by defenders and will always keep him controlled (ex. Luka, SGA).

Shows off some very impressive handles, love his in and out especially out of the pick and roll.

Has shown some great defensive potential making fantastic rotations, contests, and jumping in passing lanes, making good use of his large frame.

Good ability to rebound for a guard.

Weaknesses

Many of these are small issues as Cade is nearly as perfect as a prospect as you will see.

Handle can at times be looser than you would want, leading him to struggle to create his shot occasionally or get stripped.

Though all high usage players will have turnovers certain ones you would like to see get cut out, such as the rare lazy pass, charge, or misfire on a cross court pass.

Is not a very explosive athlete of the dribble and that lack of an elite first step makes it more challenging for him to get by defenders.

Can have a tendency to be unselfish to a fault which lead to a lot of slow starts not due to missing shots but being too timid.

Defense potential is most certainly there but like a majority of young players he can get lost at times and his intensity can be wishy washy.

Lack of elite lateral quickness can cause him to get beat by quicker, more athletic players.

Can have the tendency to ball watch which can lead to the player he is defending getting open looks off ball.

Though I appreciate that he mixes in the midrange to his game, he is not a great mid range shooter just yet and he can hoist up some long twos that you would like to see him cut out of his game.

What I rate him as prospect

Best Prospect in the class

Where he fits best

Rockets: Could make them better sooner than expected as he would create a very exciting, dynamic young trio alongside KPJ and Christian Wood.

Pistons: Need a true franchise changing piece and I think he would fit perfectly alongside this young nucleus. Him and Killian Hayes would work well off each other and their young wings would thrive off his playmaking ability (Saddiq Bey, Saben Lee, ect.)

Comparison

Luka Doncic/Devin Booker/Jayson Tatum

