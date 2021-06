The Phoenix Suns’ guard Chris Paul has landed in the NBA’s health and safety protocol, and is out indefinitely. Paul, the president of the National Basketball Players Association, has not said if he is vaccinated. It is unknown if he tested positive or came into contact without someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The NBA does not require fully vaccinated individuals to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19, but has not announced specific rules for vaccinated players who test positive.