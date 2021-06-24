Chicago Cubs | Marlins vs. Cubs Highlights

The Miami Marlins came into Wrigley Field Friday night with one of the least feared offenses in baseball. They left with a 10-2 win over the Chicago Cubs, ending the suspense early with a five-run third inning off starter Zach Davies and turning the night into a snoozefest. The Cubs have lost four of their last five since sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley last weekend, and haven’t ...