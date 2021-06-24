Chicago Cubs | Marlins vs. Cubs Highlights

THE KRAKEN: Craig Kimbrel is tied with Jeff Reardon for 10th all-time with 367 saves. His next save will tie him for ninth all-time with Jonathan Papelbon. Next up after that: Joe Nathan (377). RUN DIFFERENTIAL: Even with Friday’s loss by eight runs, the Cubs’ current plus-30 run differential this...
CHICAGO — Adam Duvall hit a grand slam and a two-run drive, and the Miami Marlins snapped a four-game slide by pounding the Chicago Cubs 10-2 in a rare Friday night game at Wrigley Field. Jon Berti added a three-run homer on a warm, windless evening as the Marlins dealt...
Detroit — The Tigers’ troublesome shortstop position has taken another hit. Niko Goodrum, who had made 39 starts at shortstop, was put on the injured list Saturday with a tendon injury in the tip of his left index finger. “Hopefully it can be resolved relatively quickly,” manager AJ Hinch said....
The Miami Marlins came into Wrigley Field Friday night with one of the least feared offenses in baseball. They left with a 10-2 win over the Chicago Cubs, ending the suspense early with a five-run third inning off starter Zach Davies and turning the night into a snoozefest. The Cubs have lost four of their last five since sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley last weekend, and haven’t ...
Adam Duvall has seen the ebbs and flows of his offensive production this season. Hot streak. Cold streak. Hot again. Cold again. Well, he’s heating up once more, and two big swings from the veteran outfielder on Friday night helped the Miami Marlins in put up one of their best offensive nights of the season.
CHICAGO — Adam Duvall did it again. Two days at Wrigley Field. Two multi-home run performances. And, in the grand scheme of things, powering the Miami Marlins to two wins to clinch their first road series in a month. Final score on Saturday: Marlins 11, Chicago Cubs 1. Miami improves...
Now it’s Chris Myers’ turn to call Chicago Cubs baseball for Marquee Sports Network. If you’re a Myers fan — Bill Murray is said to have put in a good word for him with Marquee management before the channel’s launch last year — this is great news. If you’re among...
The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs play the third game of their four-game series on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast in New York on SNY. Robert Stock will start for Chicago, while Jacob deGrom (6-2, 0.56) will...
Davies’ strong stretch ends in blowout vs. Marlins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach Davies was picking up where he left off. The Cubs starting pitcher retired the first six Marlins hitters he faced Friday night at Wrigley Field. It looked like the beginning of another promising outing for the right-hander, who was coming off back-to-back scoreless starts.
Déjà vu: Cubs offense quiet vs. last year’s playoff opponent originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This time, Wrigley Field was teaming with fans. The Cubs’ offense had been clicking throughout the month prior. The team was exceeding low preseason expectations. On Friday, the Cubs still lost a lopsided game...
Rookie hazing in Major League Baseball took a turn in Dec. 2016 when the league announced it would not permit teams to have players dress in female outfits. However, that doesn’t mean hazing is gone in its entirety. That was the case with the Miami Marlins on Saturday during their...
