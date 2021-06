That odor you detect wafting through the air is coming from Matt Harvey. The Baltimore Orioles right-hander turned in another stinker on Sunday, giving up four runs in 4.1 innings during a 7-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Harvey dropped to 3-9 with a 7.80 ERA this season. And the numbers are even worse over the last two months. According to the Baltimore Sun, “Harvey has not finished the fifth inning since May 1, a nine-start stretch in which his ERA is 11.49 and the Orioles are 1-8.”