Texas Rangers | Adolis García's solo home run

The Kansas City Royals (33-42) will battle the Texas Rangers (29-48) in the finale of a 3-game weekend set at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 2:35 PM ET. Kansas City will try to bounce back after losing the first two installments and to prevent a series sweep against the Texas Rangers. The Royals lost the opening game at 4-9 on Friday and acquired a 0-8 shutout loss on Saturday. The Kansas City Royals failed to score a single run on three hits with one error committed to losing the second installment of a series. Kansas pitching staff gave up a total of eight earned runs on twelve base hits with seven walks granted while striking out nine Texas batters in the loss.