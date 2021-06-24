Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Texas Rangers | Adolis García's solo home run

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQT5u_0aaGUl4I00

Adolis García goes the opposite way for a solo home run to right field in the 6th for the Rangers' first run of the game

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

MLBfox4news.com

García extends rookie HR lead to 20 as Rangers beat A's 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas - Major league rookie home run leader Adolis García went deep twice for his 19th and 20th, Brock Holt had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Wednesday night. The Rangers had hits on the first three...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Texas Rangers: Adolis Garcia should not participate in the HR derby

We all know how electric Adolis Garcia is. If you watched any Texas Rangers games in the month of May, you’ve witnessed a player who could be special. There’s no denying the jolt he has provided to this team upon his arrival, revitalizing what was a mundane, rebuilding squad most of this season.
MLBthedallasnews.net

Adolis Garcia, Rangers shoot for series win over A's

Adolis Garcia looks to continue his power surge on Thursday afternoon as the Texas Rangers conclude their four-game series against the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas. Garcia boosted his team-leading home run total to 20 after belting a pair of solo shots in the Rangers' 5-3 win over the Athletics on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Cuban rookie also leads Texas in RBIs (52) and total bases (138).
MLBYardbarker

García Clubs Two Homers As Rangers Upend A's 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas — There has been a lot of local attention to get Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the MLB All-Star Game next month — and for good reason. However, if the Texas Rangers only get one player voted in, it will likely be Adolis García. The 28-year-old rookie helped the Rangers...
MLBd210.tv

Adolis García 2 Homeruns Give Rangers The W Over The A’s

ARLINGTON, Texas — Adolis García had two homeruns as the Texas Rangers defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-3 Wednesday night at Globe Life Park. García’s 20 homeruns are the most for an AL rookie. Athletics and Rangers finish their four game series Thursday night in Arlington.
MLBBirmingham Star

Kyle Gibson strong as Rangers beat Royals again

Kyle Gibson pitched seven innings of two-hit ball as the host Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 8-0 in Arlington on Saturday afternoon. Joey Gallo paced the Rangers offense, finishing the day 2-for-3 with two home runs and 5 RBI. The Rangers, who have now won four of their...
MLBPorterville Recorder

Gibson 10 Ks, Gallo 2 HRs for Rangers in 8-0 win over Royals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Gibson showed the Kansas City Royals what an anomaly his opening-day start against them was, and just how good he has been for the Texas Rangers the rest of this season. Joey Gallo sent balls nearly 900 feet with two big swings. Gibson had a...
MLBYardbarker

Rangers' Adolis Garcia Named Top-10 MLB Rookie in 2021

ARLINGTON, Texas — When the Texas Rangers signed Mike Foltynewicz in January, Adolis García was designated for assignment and outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock, clearing waivers in the process. The Rangers should thank their proverbial lucky stars that no other team showed any interest. Bleacher Report recently ranked the top-10...
MLBchatsports.com

Texas Rangers: Something about the KC Royals speaks to this team

Jun 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Charlie Culberson (2) slides in under a tag by Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez (8) during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports. There are some quirks in the game of baseball...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Kansas City Royals vs Texas Rangers 6/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Kansas City Royals (33-42) will battle the Texas Rangers (29-48) in the finale of a 3-game weekend set at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 2:35 PM ET. Kansas City will try to bounce back after losing the first two installments and to prevent a series sweep against the Texas Rangers. The Royals lost the opening game at 4-9 on Friday and acquired a 0-8 shutout loss on Saturday. The Kansas City Royals failed to score a single run on three hits with one error committed to losing the second installment of a series. Kansas pitching staff gave up a total of eight earned runs on twelve base hits with seven walks granted while striking out nine Texas batters in the loss.
Dallas, TXDallas News

Rangers’ Adolis Garcia named American League All-Star finalist

Don’t look now, but the Texas Rangers have an All-Star finalist in the outfield. Rookie Adolis Garcia was named as one of nine American League All-Star finalists on Sunday for the three starting outfield spots. Garcia ranked fifth among American League outfielders in the Phase 1 fan voting with 879,989...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Joey Gallo, Jordan Lyles help Rangers sweep Royals

Joey Gallo had an early two-run home run and Jordan Lyles earned his first win in nearly a month and a half as the Texas Rangers defeated the visiting Kansas City Royals 4-1 on Sunday afternoon in Arlington, Texas to complete a three-game sweep. The Rangers have won four of...
MLBSportsGrid

Rangers Outfielder Willie Calhoun Fractures Left Arm

Nothing seems to be going the Texas Rangers’ way this season. The Rangers are already 19.0 games behind the division lead in the AL West and priced at +50000 to win the World Series — which probably overestimates the 29-win team’s chances of ending the season as Champions. Their season...
Texas StateTemple Daily Telegram

Rangers beat Royals: Gallo’s HR, Lyles’ pitching carry Texas past KC

ARLINGTON — Joey Gallo homered again, Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, and the Texas Rangers finished a three-game sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The last-place Rangers have won three consecutive games for the...
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics Prediction, 6/29/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Texas (+130) Oakland (-167) Mike Foltynewicz and the Texas Rangers (30-48, 5th in AL West) are headed to RingCentral Coliseum on Tuesday where they'll take on the Oakland Athletics (47-33, 2nd in AL West). The Athletics open this game at -167 while the Rangers are coming in at +130. The over/under opens at 8.5. The starting pitchers are Mike Foltynewicz and James Kaprielian.