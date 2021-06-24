Phoenix Suns | 3-pointer by Mikal Bridges

Phoenix Suns (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Having successfully buried the Denver Nuggets along with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Phoenix Suns look like an unstoppable freight train with the NBA Finals as an increasingly likely destination, now barreling into the postseason’s next stage. Although their Western Conference Finals opponent still remains undecided, neither the Los Angeles Clipper nor the Utah Jazz seem properly equipped to derail the Suns at this point, who own the best record so far during these playoffs at 8-2.