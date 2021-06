Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Mets. Rizzo is quietly getting going at the plate, as he now has nine home runs, 31 RBI and an .809 OPS this season. He's hit four of those long balls this month already, so while his overall numbers aren't jumping off the page compared to his usual standards, the slugging first baseman should produce good stats for fantasy managers the rest of the way.