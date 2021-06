Correa went 2-for-3 with a home run, an additional run scored and two walks in Sunday's win over the White Sox. Correa has homered in back-to-back games and has three over his last six games, a span in which he's also recorded hits in all but one appearance. The star shortstop has been seeing the ball well of late and is hitting .350 on the month, during which he's also racked up six homers, 13 RBI, 16 runs scored, five doubles and a 13:14 BB:K across 16 games.