New York Yankees | A's vs. Yankees Highlights - A's vs. Yankees Highlights

The New York Yankees (33-32) and the Toronto Blue Jays (33-31) will collide in a three-game showdown at Sahlen Field in Buffalo on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 7:07 AM ET. New York will try to bounce back after losing three successive contests including the short two-game set versus the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend. The Yankees suffered a one-run loss against the Phillies at 7-8, Saturday. In the final match, the Yanks failed to score a single run in a 0-7 shutout loss, Sunday. Pitcher Domingo German made 4.1 innings with 10 hits and 7 earned runs allowed while granting a walk but struck out 2 Philadelphia batters in the loss. 1B DJ LeMahieu drove two hits while SS Gleyber Torres and 2B Rougned Odor added one hit each in the losing effort for New York.