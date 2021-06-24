Phoenix Suns | 3-pointer by Luke Kennard

Kawhi Leonard won't be playing in Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns, while Chris Paul is probable to return. While Chris Haynes previously stated that Kawhi Leonard would be day-to-day, there's just no chance that Kawhi could return by Game 3. Sources told AllClippers that Kawhi was dealing with an ACL sprain, and the Clippers just don't have enough time for a Kawhi return. Leonard was injured in Game 4 against the Utah Jazz after Joe Ingles collided with him, but didn't start rehabbing until right before Game 5.