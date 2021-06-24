Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Phoenix Suns | 3-pointer by Luke Kennard

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Phoenix Suns | 3-pointer by Luke Kennard

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

#Pointer
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Told Jae Crowder He Stinks, And That Is The Reason Why Jae Pushed Him

The LeBron James-Jae Crowder rivalry has reached new levels in recent days, as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns clash in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. This series has given us some entertaining games with James and Crowder going at it, reminding people that there's no love between them. Game 3 of the series saw the King bullying Crowder, taunting him every time he had the chance.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Paul George, Chris Paul caught in heated exchange in Game 3

Things got a bit chippy between Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George and Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul. The tension between the two went up in the middle of Game 3 in Staples Center as the two were seen exchanging some sweet nothings as the series between the Clippers and the Suns continues to heat up.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 Lakers that LeBron James won’t want on the roster next season

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season came to a bitter end on Thursday night as the Phoenix Suns knocked them out of the playoffs in six games. LeBron James’ spotless record in the first round was also tainted as Devin Booker and the Suns hammered the final nail to the coffin in Los Angeles’ hopes to win back-to-back championship.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard OUT For Game 3 Against Phoenix Suns

Kawhi Leonard won't be playing in Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns, while Chris Paul is probable to return. While Chris Haynes previously stated that Kawhi Leonard would be day-to-day, there's just no chance that Kawhi could return by Game 3. Sources told AllClippers that Kawhi was dealing with an ACL sprain, and the Clippers just don't have enough time for a Kawhi return. Leonard was injured in Game 4 against the Utah Jazz after Joe Ingles collided with him, but didn't start rehabbing until right before Game 5.
NBAdukebasketballreport.com

Duke Brotherhood Playoff Watch - Seth Curry Is Out, Luke Kennard Plays On

In Sunday’s Duke Brotherhood playoff action, Atlanta took Philly 103-96 and Phoenix knocked off the LA Clippers 120-114. Seth Curry shot 3-5 from three point range and hit 6-10 overall to finish with 16 in Philly’s loss. Cam Reddish is still not back for Atlanta but could conceivably be in the Hawks-Bucks series or possibly the Finals if the Hawks get there.
NBADaily Journal

NBA playoff prop bets: Los Angeles Clippers Luke Kennard props for 6/14/2021

Monday's NBA Playoffs slate features plenty of betting action, including the Los Angeles Clippers' Luke Kennard prop bets. Let's take a look at the markets and lines for Kennard in this postseason matchup. Kennard has an over/under of 5.5 points for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Over his last...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: 3 Players that Could Still Heat Up this Postseason

Having successfully buried the Denver Nuggets along with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Phoenix Suns look like an unstoppable freight train with the NBA Finals as an increasingly likely destination, now barreling into the postseason’s next stage. Although their Western Conference Finals opponent still remains undecided, neither the Los Angeles Clipper nor the Utah Jazz seem properly equipped to derail the Suns at this point, who own the best record so far during these playoffs at 8-2.
NBAbettorsinsider.com

6 Monday NBA Props: Fats picks Luke Kennard, Kawhi, Nic Batum, Dwight Howard, Seth Curry, one 2nd quarter

0-5 yesterday. When it rains it pours. Would have won the Nikola Jokic bet except for him getting thrown out of the game. Two games, six plays. I've been shooting too many bricks recently. Part of the reason has been the inconsistency of play – blowouts, injuries, ejections – and part has been that bookmakers have made it more difficult to find value props – either raising the number on the over/under and/or lowering the odds.