NBA fans have stopped harassing players, but now they've turned on each other. There have been plenty of heated moments in this year's NBA playoffs as fans, and players get used to being together again after a year apart due to coronavirus. The Denver Nuggets – Phoenix Suns matchup is down bad as Devin Booker, and his squad have swept Nuggets in 4 games as they advance to the Western Conference finals.