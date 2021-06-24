Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

Washington Nationals | Mets vs. Nationals Highlights - Kyle Schwarber homers three times in 5-2 win vs. Mets

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xn8Xz_0aaE2oow00

Kyle Schwarber homers three times in 5-2 win vs. Mets

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Schwarber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Kyle Schwarber's homer lifts Nationals past Pirates

Kyle Schwarber hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning Monday to lift the Washington Nationals past the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 in the opener of a three-game series. With two outs while facing Pittsburgh reliever Clay Holmes (2-2), Schwarber sent a 1-0 pitch into the stands in right...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Kyle Schwarber hits 2 HRs as Nats split DH against Mets

Kyle Schwarber homered twice, Jon Lester pitched six-plus innings and the Washington Nationals defeated the visiting New York Mets 6-2 to earn a split of their day-night doubleheader. It was the second two-homer game in a week for Schwarber, who hit a pair last Sunday against the San Francisco Giants....
MLBsemoball.com

Schwarber hits 3 homers, Nats beat Mets 5-2, take 3 of 4

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Kyle Schwarber homered three times and tied a major league record with five in a two-game span, leading the Washington Nationals over the New York Mets 5-2 Sunday to take three of four in the series. Schwarber set a Nationals/Montreal Expos record by homering nine times in...
MLBchatsports.com

Final score: Nationals 5, Mets 2 - Socked by Schwarber

For the second straight day, the Mets were beat almost single-handedly by Kyle Schwarber. dropping the series finale 5-2 in D.C.. Schwarber, after hitting two home runs in game 2 on Saturday, went deep three times on Sunday - twice off Taijuan Walker and once off Jeurys Familia. Kevin Pillar and Pete Alonso managed home runs of their own, but the Mets couldn’t muster any more offense to match Schwarber’s barrage.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Kyle Schwarber: Won't miss time

Schwarber (knee) will lead off and play left field Tuesday against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Schwarber left Sunday's game against the Mets with a knee issue, but it was evidently a minor one. The Nationals will be thrilled to see him in the lineup, as he's hit an incredible five homers over his last two games.
MLBWashington Times

Schwarber’s three-homer day carries Nationals to win against Mets

Josh Harrison and Josh Bell stood up in the first row of the dugout, waving their arms in the air, calling for the 30,371 fans at Nationals Park to reach an even higher decibel. And when those cheers continued — the loudest ones heard at this stadium since the 2019 World Series — Kyle Schwarber emerged from the dugout.
MLBNewsday

Mets have no answer for Kyle Schwarber in loss to Nationals

WASHINGTON — The Mets lost to the Nationals, 5-2, on Sunday, yes. But really they lost to Kyle Schwarber. Washington’s beefy leadoff hitter was a one-man wrecking crew against Mets pitching, walloping three home runs for four RBIs. That gave him five long balls during a 13-inning stretch, as well as nine in his past 10 games.
MLBallfans.co

3 Up, 3 Down: Mets Drop Three of Four To Kyle Schwarber, Nationals

So let’s hope Kyle Schwarber is done hitting homers against the Mets for the year. While not likely the case, Schwarber hit five home runs across the final two games of the four-game series against New York. He single-handedly beat the Mets over those two games, and they split the other two. Nevertheless, it’s a disappointing start to a 16-game stretch against NL East opponents, especially after winning seven of 11 games against the likes of the Cubs and Padres.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Wire Taps: Washington Nationals take 3 of 4 from New York Mets; Kyle Schwarber three home runs; Parra Shark returns...

How did the Nationals react to the reaction to Gerardo Parra returning to Nationals Park?. “We started laughing,” manager Davey Martinez said. “It was funny, because I watched J-Hay [Josh Harrison] and Josh Bell, [Jordy] Mercer, all those guys that weren’t here and didn’t experience it all the time, and you should have saw their faces. I mean, they were laughing they were excited about it. I told them it’s pretty cool to see them all do the Baby Shark. I know J-Hay mentioned, he said ‘I’m sure my daughters are doing it right now wherever they’re at right now if they’re watching the game.’ So hey, like I said, the fans were into it, it was a lot of fun. What can I say about Parra, comes in and gets a huge pinch hit for us and gets us going that inning.”
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals 7-3 over Miami Marlins: Kyle Schwarber homers twice; 12 in 13 games now...

Kyle Schwarber did it again. For the fifth time since Davey Martinez moved the slugger into the leadoff spot back on June 8th, Schwarber hit a leadoff home run in the first at bat of the game for the Washington Nationals. Then he homered again in his second at bat. It’s ... getting ridiculous. Schwarber hit his 11th and 12th home runs in the last 13 games and his 20th and 21st on the season. The second was a three-run blast that made it 4-0 Nationals in what was a 7-3 over the Miami Marlins win in the end. Schwar. Bombs.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kyle Schwarber sets yet another Nationals record with absolute monster shot (Video)

Kyle Schwarber hit another home run for the Washington Nationals on Monday, and made history in the process. The Washington Nationals may have made the most underrated transaction of the offseason when they signed former Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber to a one-year, $10 million contract. They are certainly enjoying the benefits of the signing, as he has been hitting home runs at will as of late, especially this month.
MLBfantasyalarm.com

Fantasy Baseball Week That Was & Will Be: Castillo Dealing

Luis Castillo starting to pitch like Luis Castillo highlights the Week That Was and Will Be. Luis Castillo: Luis was dealing on Saturday tossing 5 and 2/3 innings while striking out 7. Castillo started off the year in disastrous fashion but wait! The true talent is showing through. In the last 30 days, Castillo has tossed 36 innings with a 1.96 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. That will play for sure! The ground ball rate remains over 50% and the swinging strike rate, while not back to pre-2021 levels is still a solid 12%. Buy low if you can!
MLBNBC Sports

Schwarber sets Nats record for most home runs in a month

Twenty-eight days into the month, Kyle Schwarber hit his 14th home run of June to set the Nationals record for the most long balls in any calendar month since the team was founded as the Montreal Expos in 1969. Schwarber broke a tie with former National Bryce Harper (May 2015) and retired Expo Vladimir Guerrero (September 2000) to take the record for himself.