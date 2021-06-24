Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Phoenix Suns | 2-pointer by Marcus Morris Sr.

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Phoenix Suns | 2-pointer by Marcus Morris Sr.

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
NBAfanbuzz.com

Devin Booker’s Younger Sister Inspires His Greatness

Professional basketball star Devin Booker is a Phoenix rising. The favorite sun of Phoenix is bringing the franchise back from the dead. With the help of veteran Chris Paul, there's nothing the young shooting guard can't do. He puts up ridiculous numbers on a nightly basis. He's led Phoenix out of their playoff drought. But perhaps his most inspired work is off the court with the Special Olympics.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Paul George, Chris Paul caught in heated exchange in Game 3

Things got a bit chippy between Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George and Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul. The tension between the two went up in the middle of Game 3 in Staples Center as the two were seen exchanging some sweet nothings as the series between the Clippers and the Suns continues to heat up.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Comment On Chris Paul’s Contract

Earlier this week a report emerged suggesting Phoenix Suns star guard Chris Paul intended to decline his $44 million player option. "[Chris] Paul has a $44.4 million player option, which according to several sources, he intends to decline with hopes of inking a new multiyear deal (perhaps in the $100 million range over three seasons)," Pincus writes, via Bleacher Report.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 Lakers that LeBron James won’t want on the roster next season

The Los Angeles Lakers' season came to a bitter end on Thursday night as the Phoenix Suns knocked them out of the playoffs in six games. LeBron James' spotless record in the first round was also tainted as Devin Booker and the Suns hammered the final nail to the coffin in Los Angeles' hopes to win back-to-back championship.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Says He Never Wants To Talk With Michael Jordan About The 1993 NBA Finals

Michael Jordan completed his first three-peat with a win over the Phoenix Suns, beating the 1993 NBA MVP Charles Barkley after taking things personally (according to himself). That was the closest that Chuck was to win an NBA title during his career, and he still can't get over that series. Talking with SportsCenter, the former player-turned-analyst spoke about the 2021 Phoenix Suns and their chances to win the NBA championship.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Marcus Morris took funny shot at Utah after win over Jazz

Marcus Morris seems to feel about Utah the same way that Joakim Noah used to feel about Cleveland. Morris' LA Clippers topped the Utah Jazz at home on Monday to even their second-round series at two games apiece. Morris' twin brother Markieff was in attendance, and Marcus responded by going for 24 points on five three-pointers. Markieff was also in the crowd for Game 7 of the Clippers' first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks. Marcus showed out in that game too, scoring 23 points on seven three-pointers in a Clipper victory.
NBAdailymagazine.news

Marcus Morris: "I don't know if anybody wants to go to Utah"

Marcus Morris has given the Jazz some bulletin board material (not that teams have a bulletin board anymore, but you get the idea), and Jazz fans a new player to hate. After the Clippers' Game 4 win with Markieff Morris sitting courtside, Marcus Morris was asked if his brother would be flying to Utah to watch Game 5 on Wednesday.
NBAlakers365.com

How Phoenix Suns reached conference finals faster than anyone else after being down 2-1 to Los Angeles Lakers

First round: (2) Suns vs. (7) Lakers Game 1: Suns 99, Lakers 90 Top scorer: Devin Booker, 34 Top rebounder: Deandre Ayton, 16 Assist leader: LeBron James, 10 Key stat: Suns limited Anthony Davis to 13 points. Player of Game 1: Devin Booker. In his playoff debut, Booker shot 13-of-26 from the field as he scored nine points in the first quarter and nine in the fourth.