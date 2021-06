The New York Yankees accomplished three stats yesterday in one of the most exciting baseball season games for the Yankees. They won the game against the Oakland Athletics 2-1. In doing so, they took the series from the second-best team in baseball. Lastly, they did it dramatically with a triple play save for closer Aroldis Chapman, his 16th save of the season. Going into the series, manager Boone said we would see what we are made of. Their performance was a sign of a team living up to their projections or just a terrible tease for the Yankee faithful.