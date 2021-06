Mark Feinsand of MLB.com has Notre Dame product Trey Mancini as a trade deadline candidate with rising stock. The Baltimore Orioles are in the cellar of the American League, and with Mancini arbitration-eligible for one more season, it makes little sense for one of baseball’s best run producers in 2021 to stay where he is. Feinsand offers three teams that might benefit more from Mancini’s talents. With 47 RBIs this season and a .979 OPS over the past month, Mancini could contribute to one of these suitors: