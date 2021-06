The Baltimore Orioles (24-52) and the Toronto Blue Jays (38-36) will battle in Game 3 of a four-game showdown at Sahlen Field in Buffalo on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 3:07 AM ET. Baltimore will try to bounce back after losing six games in a row including a series sweep versus the Houston Astros early this week. The Orioles need a win here after a 0-9 shutout loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in a series opener on Thursday. The Baltimore Orioles managed to bounce back from their last loss after a 6-5 victory over the Blue Jays on Friday. Pitcher Matt Harvey gave up three earned runs on six base hits with one walk granted and struck out two Toronto batters in 5.2 innings pitched in the win. First Baseman Ryan Mountcastle acquired a one-run score on two base hits with an RBI while Right Fielder Anthony Santander contributed one run on one hit with an RBI in the winning effort for the Orioles.