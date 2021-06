Bo Bichette is quietly putting together another very fine performance for the Blue Jays in 2021. So why are there so many that believe he’s underperformed?. In my mind there are at least three good answers to that question, but let’s start by clarifying things before I get to anything negative. Bichette has been very good so far in 2021, and among the best shortstops in the American League in most offensive categories. He entered last night’s game ranking first among AL shortstops in HR, RBI, Runs, fWAR, and .OPS, and that’s obviously nothing to sneeze at.