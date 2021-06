The Baltimore Orioles travel to Buffalo to take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. Matt Havery will be win the hill for the Baltimore Orioles. He has a record of 3-9 and a ERA of 7.80. The Toronto Blue Jays will send the Alek Manoah to the hill. He has a 1-0 record and a ERA of 4.18. The Blue Jays enter this game on a five game winning streak, so back the Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to get it done vs the awful Orioles.