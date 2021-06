In the 20 months or so since Gerardo Parra last took an at-bat at Nationals Park, something was missing. At times, it was the fans themselves. More than 30,000 of them packed the stands Sunday, a number that hadn’t been eclipsed since October 2019. At times, it was winning baseball. The 2020 Washington Nationals never found a rhythm, and until recently, the 2021 team was struggling to do so, too.