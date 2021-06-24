Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Washington Nationals | Taijuan Walker's leaping grab

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
Taijuan Walker shows off his athleticism with a leaping snag to grab a chopper off the bat of Kyle Schwarber

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

Washington State
Taijuan Walker
Kyle Schwarber
#Washington Nationals#Bat#Chopper
