Washington Nationals | Taijuan Walker's leaping grab

Walker (6-2) picked up the win Tuesday after holding the Cubs to two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out 12 across seven innings. Walker's only blemish of the night was a two-run homer by Javier Baez in the third inning. Otherwise, the right-hander displayed impressive control, notching a career-high 12 strikeouts while not issuing any walks for the third time this year. Walker, who has been one of the best pitchers in the National League this season, has now allowed one run or fewer in six of his last seven starts, lowering his ERA to 2.12 and his WHIP to 1.00. The 28-year-old is slated to take the mound again on the road Sunday at Washington.