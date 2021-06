Baseball All-Star Game voting is well under way now. On your National League ballots, please find a spot for Bearcats great Josh Harrison. The veteran infielder has cooled off a bit from his torrid early-season pace but he is still hitting at a solid .265 mark with 4 home runs, 21 RBIS, and 10 doubles. He has been a key contributor this season for Washington, as the Nationals try to hang in there in the mediocre NL East. The Washington Nationals would be in much worse shape without him.