Stallings did not play Thursday in an effort to manage his playing time behind the plate, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports. Manager Derek Shelton said that there is nothing in particular wrong with Stallings, though fatigue may be a factor. "He's a little banged up, so I'm going to try and pick days to make sure he's OK," Shelton said. The 31-year-old sat out the last two games in favor of backup Michael Perez.