Tesla Model X vs. Tesla Model Y: What’s the difference?

The electric SUV market is growing rapidly right now, and Tesla happens to have two distinct options available to purchase. The Model X has proven itself a strong option for anyone in the mood for a full size SUV, while the Model Y is a great option for those looking for a smaller (and cheaper) experience.

The Model Y is still the youngster in Tesla's portfolio, while the Model X has a few years on its smaller sibling. Both cars offer many of the same features and experiences, making them solid choices for would-be SUV owners. But when you have to compared the Tesla Model X vs Tesla Model Y, there's no obvious winner. Let's see how both these super-sized EVs compare.

Tesla Model X vs. Tesla Model Y: Overview

The Tesla Model X is one of the oldest models in the range, having followed the Tesla Model S and first releasing back in 2012. However, as is often the case with production at Tesla, initial cars didn't actually make it on to the streets until 2015.

Despite the early glitches, with the car’s characteristic Falcon Wing rear doors l initially proving problematic, the Tesla Model X has become one of the automaker’s biggest success stories.

(Image credit: Tesla)

The Tesla Model Y is a newer car and, to some extent, has stolen a bit of the Model X’s thunder. It provides customers with a slightly smaller option, but keeps the same premium edge and performance appeal of the chunky SUV.

The Tesla Model Y first appeared in 2020, so while it's newer the other bonus is its leaner looks and slightly more refined feel compared to the Model X. In fact, it seems more attuned with the similarly fresh Model 3 sedan.

Tesla Model X vs. Tesla Model Y: Specs

Tesla Model X Tesla Model Y Price From $120,990 From $65,990 Range 351 miles 330 miles Charging 250kW 250kW Top Speed 163mph 155mph 0-60mph 2.5 seconds 3.5 seconds Extra features Autopilot, Sentry mode, App control, wireless charger, tinted glass roof, AAA gaming Autopilot, Sentry mode, App control, wireless charger, flat folding seats, tinted glass roof, heated seats and steering wheel

Tesla Model X vs. Tesla Model Y: Price

The Tesla Model X Long Range car can be ordered starting at $120,990 for the Long Range model. You’ll pay a considerable premium for the Plaid Model X though, with a basic price of $138,990 currently. However, this does come with the benefit of seven seats and the all-wheel-drive powertrain.

Tesla Model Y (Image credit: Tesla)

The Tesla Model Y is considerably cheaper, even after the recent price hikes . However you'll be paying at least $65,990 for the Long Range model, and $69,990 for the high-speed Performance option.

Both of these cars feature the all-wheel-drive dual motor configuration. As is the case with any Tesla in the range, it is also possible to add plenty of additional cost to your final order via a selection of options.

Both care are subject to significant wait times at the moment, however. The Model X comes off the worst, with the standard model looking at a wait time between January and August 2023. The Plaid, meanwhile, won't arrive until sometime between August and October.

A Model Y Long Range order could show up anytime between November 2022 and May 2023. The Performance model is a little better, with a July to September delivery estimate.

Tesla Model X vs. Tesla Model Y: Design and interior

Tesla carries out regular tweaks to its range and even though the Tesla Model Y is a newish model it too had something of a mild refresh recently. Though relatively minor, newer models are carrying the likes of auto-dimming mirrors as also seen in its Model 3 refresh.

Other improvements have been relatively minor, like silver flourishes in the steering wheel that are barely noticeable, though laminated window glass is a little more substantial. Also present is a USB port in the glovebox, along with a storage device carrying the Tesla logo to assist with the company's penchant for data-intensive driver aids.

Tesla Model X (Image credit: Tesla)

The Tesla Model X is perhaps still the model to go for if you want a bona fide SUV with all of the space that comes with it. In fact, it’ll seat up to seven people if you pick that particular seating configuration when you place your order.

Tesla’s Model Y doesn't offer quite the same sort of accommodating interior although it’s still roomy, with seats for five in the Performance edition. However, the design is now available as a seven-seat option too, which is available to order for the Long Range edition of the car.

Tesla Model Y (Image credit: Tesla)

In terms of overall interior cargo space it’s pretty unsurprising to see that the bulkier Tesla Model X has 91 cubic feet, compared to the 68 cubic feet of the Model Y. The Tesla Model X has also received a spruce up mind, and the refresh means it now benefits from the panoramic glass roof found in the Tesla Model Y.

(Image credit: Tesla)

There have also been interior trim improvements too, with a carbon fiber finish adding an extra premium feel to proceedings. The most notable addition is the yoke steering wheel, which looks like it’s come from a commercial airliner.

Tesla Model X (Image credit: Tesla)

If it’s infotainment you’re after then the Model X also tops the Model Y with a 17-inch touchscreen that is more impressive than the latter's 15-inch display. On top of that, it’s landscape oriented. The Model X also packs a second touchscreen for rear seat passengers.

If you plan on sitting in your car for long periods of time, the Model X will also double as a gaming console of sorts — letting you play select triple-A titles on the infotainment screen.

Tesla Model X vs. Tesla Model Y: Power and performance

If you go for either Tesla model then you’ll be able to enjoy very decent performance in equal measure. The Tesla Model X comes as a dual motor, all-wheel-drive model, or there’s a beefier tri motor Plaid powertrain to pick if you want extra power.

Considering its overall size the SUV is pretty potent. The Long Range model packs in 670 horsepower, which can produce a top speed of 155mph and a 0-60mph time of just 3.8 seconds. The car is also capable of towing 5,000lbs, which will make it a great option for many who spend their time outdoors.

Tesla Model X (Image credit: Tesla)

However, it’s the Tesla Model X Plaid edition that really gives it the beans, with a peak power of 1,020hp that delivers a 0-60mph time of just 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 163mph. You still get that 5,000lb towing capacity too, although the range drops by 20 miles.

The Tesla Model Y is no slouch either, with some subtle differences between the Long Range AWD edition and the Performance package.

Lookout for a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds along with a top speed of 155mph for the Performance car, with a range of 303 miles. The Long Range AWD car delivers slightly less in the performance stakes, though it’s still pretty zingy with a 0-60mph time of 4.8 seconds, a top speed of 135mph and an improved range as a result of 318 miles.

Tesla Model X vs. Tesla Model Y: Battery and range

All of the cars in the Tesla line-up tend to offer impressive levels of range, and both the Tesla Model X and the Tesla Model Y follow suit. The Model X comes in two variants, the Long Range and the Plaid edition. The former car offers up to 348 miles of range currently, while the latter can deliver around 333 miles.

Tesla Model Y (Image credit: Tesla)

Meanwhile, the Tesla Model Y is currently available as a Performance edition or a Long Range AWD model. Curiously, both cars come fitted with a so-called long-range battery, with the Performance car offering an estimated 303 miles. The Long Range AWD model promises around 330 miles, although calculations are based on EPA estimates for the U.S. market.

Tesla Model X vs. Tesla Model Y: Other features

Considering that the Tesla Model X has been around for as long as it has and the Tesla Model Y is a relative newcomer both vehicles share quite a lot of similarities. That said, the Model X has the likes of heated seats, a heated steering wheel and exterior driver aids like wiper blade defrosters and washer nozzle heaters for owners living in colder climes.

Tesla Model Y (Image credit: Tesla)

Both cars features an impressive HEPA air filtration system that Tesla has dubbed the 'bioweapon defense mode'. Previously this was only available on the Model X (and Model S), but now it's going to be a standard feature on all Tesla cars going forward.

Given the way that Tesla constantly updates its range you may well see other features that currently only appear in the Model X soon appearing in the Model Y too. And vice versa for that matter.

Tesla Model X vs. Tesla Model Y: Outlook

Although it’s been around for a number of years the Tesla Model X still looks relevant and doesn’t feel at all long in the tooth. In fact, in many ways it’s remained ahead of the game, with its ability to pack in three rows of seats inside a well-appointed SUV, and continues to prove very popular with many buyers.

The Tesla Model Y has followed suit, which puts the automaker in a great position to pull in new EV purchasers. After all, not everyone wants a big SUV these days. While sales for the Tesla Model X still appear to be reassuringly strong Tesla Model it looks like many electric car converts are seeing plenty of potential in the more restrained crossover appeal of the Model Y.

