Strongsville, OH

What exactly do police dogs do, and how can we help them in their daily lives

Paul Krasinic
 7 days ago

United States Federal Government/Wikimedia Commons

STRONGSVILLE, OH - Police dogs are highly trained canines that aid police officers and other law enforcement professionals with a range of responsibilities. K9 duties that are frequently performed include tracking and apprehending suspects, drug and explosive detection, and search and rescue. Here, Brady's K9 Fund highlights the specifics of the police dog's responsibilities and how to make a difference in their life by making a donation.

1. Tracking & Apprehension

When dangerous criminals run from law enforcement, the K-9 unit is deployed. Police dogs are fast, strong and capable of tracking and apprehending suspects. Police can also use K-9s to bite and hold. Once the handler calls off the dog, he can make the arrest.

2. Detection of Illegal Drugs and Explosives

The police's K9s have an amazing sense of smell. It's around 50 times as sensitive as humans', allowing police dogs to find illegal substances and explosives with precision. Trained police dogs stay focused on the smell they are tracking. They will not be distracted by many fascinating smells. In airports, music venues, athletic facilities and traffic stops, K9s are regularly deployed to find illegal narcotics and explosives.

3. Search And Rescue (SAR)

When tragedies such as earthquakes, tornadoes or explosions hit, search and rescue dogs are used. A SAR K9's nimble body helps it to scour debris for humans – living and dead. Actually, well-trained police canines can discover human remains that are buried 15-feet deep. The great endurance and range that SAR dogs have is invaluable when searching for people who've gone missing.

Frequently, a K9 is released off his leash ahead of his human partner, leaving the dog to fend for himself until the cop catches up. However, in these situations, the only option to defend a police dog is with a state-of-the-art ballistic and stab-proof vest.

Unfortunately, many police agencies lack the funding necessary to provide vests for their K9s, which costs between $1,000 and $3,000. That is where Brady's K9 Fund enters the picture. While the group has equipped 376 K9 police with vests, many K9s remain unprotected. Your kind contributions enable Brady’s K9 Fund to provide bulletproof vests to deserving police dogs. Brady's K-9 Fund is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit, which means that all donations are tax-deductible.

While the police dogs are combating crime and keeping the neighborhood secure, we must also prioritize their safety. If you'd like to help a police K-9, please visit the Brady’s K9 Fund donations page.

This is original content from NewsBreak's Creator Program.

Cleveland, OH
Writer covering local features in Cleveland and Akron

