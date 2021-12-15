ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Are you a dog expert? Take this quiz to find out!

By Stacey Marcus
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

Irina Kozorog // Shutterstock

Quiz: Do you know your dog breeds?

Do you fancy yourself as a dog person? Are you someone who knows which breeds represent the largest dog in the world and the smallest pup on the planet? Do you know which dog was nominated for an Academy Award? Hint: It’s Rin Tin Tin—but that’s not in this quiz.

While you may know the tallest canine roaming the earth, can you tell us what dog is a mix between a Tweed water spaniel and a yellow flat-coated retriever? Your best friends at Stacker thought it would be fun to challenge you to identify 50 dogs in a fun-filled slide show. It’s not that ruff.

Stacker curated a list of clues and answers about 50 dog breeds, some popular and some more obscure, using a combination of American Kennel Club , Rover , and pet adoption websites. You’ll have a blast learning about these creatures, many of whom are providing helpful healing and unconditional love at a time when it’s really needed.

Take a few minutes to click through the slideshow and test your doggie diligence. You may be surprised to find out which dog is famous for helping lost travelers in the snow. While that was a pretty easy clue, do you know which pooch was nicknamed the Gamekeeper’s Night Dog?

The American Kennel Club lists some fun facts about dogs. Did you know that a nose print is their signature imprint, much like the fingerprint is our unique feature? Dogs have found their way into the human heart. That is why 45% of them sleep in their owners’ beds, and 70% of them are on family holiday cards. Did you know that your blood pressure drops when you pet your dog—and so does his?

Grab your favorite four-legged friend and take a few minutes to click through the quiz to see just how well you know your dog breeds.

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #1

This merry and positive canine has a nonstop wagging tail and a smooth, flat coat. It adores an abundance of exercise and can be quite mischievous. It may be a bit tricky to figure out this breed since its long head is atypical in retrievers.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #1

Flat-coated retriever

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #2

This breed’s origin can be traced to Scotland where it could be found herding cattle and sheep. It needs a lot of exercise and will grow up to be between 45 to 55 pounds. The enthusiastic best friend is appropriately described as a shaggy dog whose name comes from the hair hanging from its chin.

Pixabay

Answer: Dog breed #2

Bearded collie

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #3

The genesis of this species can be found in ancient times. The long-legged and lean dog’s name is derived from the Latin word “gradus” meaning “high grade.” Engineered for speed, the dog can be spotted at racetracks and dog shows.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #3

Greyhound

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #4

With roots in Australia, this breed has quickly grown in popularity. A hybrid mix of a Labrador retriever and a poodle, this dog comes in a variety of sizes and colors and is smart, affectionate and hypoallergenic.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #4

Labradoodle

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #5

This strong and beautiful breed would more likely be found outside chasing foxes than residing in a home as a family pet. In the 1700s this dog could be seen with the wealthy Englishmen or beside George Washington who was said to be instrumental in creating an American version of this sporting dog.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #5

English foxhound

Sbolotova // Shutterstock

Clue: Dog breed #6

Known for its gorgeous thick coat, and signature blue or multicolored eyes, this intelligent and athletic canine resembles a wolf. It was originally bred as a sled dog and has a reputation for wandering. If you go to Central Park in New York City, you will see a bronze statue of Balto, one of the most famous characters of this breed.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #6

Siberian husky

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #7

This diminutive dog is a member of Scotland’s original terrier breed. A relative of the Skye terrier, it is a great hunter and performer. Think Toto from “The Wizard of Oz.”

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #7

Cairn terrier

Pavel Korotkov // Shutterstock

Clue: Dog breed #8

This mini ball of energy is often referred to as the “King of the Toys.” The fearless canine is believed to be a cross of a diverse line of dogs, including an Italian greyhound, a dachshund, a Manchester terrier and an old German pinscher.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #8

Miniature pinscher

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #9

This playful Nordic dog is recognizable by its fluffy white coat and beautiful black eyes. Smart and merry, this breed once performed in circuses, which helped it become popular.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #9

American Eskimo dog

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #10

Queen Victoria popularized this long-haired terrier that was used by farmers and adored by aristocrats. Known for its distinctive look, a representative of the breed took best in show at the 2015 National Dog Show held on Thanksgiving Day.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #10

Skye terrier

Sbolotova // Shutterstock

Clue: Dog breed #11

A monkey-like facial expression can often be found on this hound whose name combines the German words for “monkey” and “terrier.” An elder of the toy breed, you will often see the breed in 15th-century paintings by the Dutch masters.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #11

Affenpinscher

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #12

Considered a national treasure in Mexico, this ancient dog breed named for the Aztec god Xolotl is believed to be over 3,000 years old. It can be hairless or coated and makes an excellent friend and watchdog. Columbus wrote about the hairless dog in his journal.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #12

Xoloitzcuintli

Julia Shepeleva // Shutterstock

Clue: Dog breed #13

These strong dogs were bred to take care of flocks and defend homes in the Caucasus Mountain region of Eastern Europe. Also known as Russian bear dogs, this breed is quite large and often seen drooling.

anetapics // Shutterstock

Answer: Dog breed #13

Caucausian shepherd dog

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #14

This breed’s name is derived from the Native American word for “Chocktaw,” which refers to a tribe. It is believed to be a descendant of Native American dogs mixed with breeds brought to this country by Spanish explorers. While the name gives a nod to its leopard coat, there are other coat colors and patterns of this dog. In 1979, this dog was named the official state dog of Louisiana.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #14

Catahoula leopard dog

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #15

This dog’s name sounds like an exotic flower from the Andes. The pup comes in both hairless and coated types. Its name means naked and the hairless variety is quite sensitive to the sun.

Anna Krivitskaya // Shutterstock

Answer: Dog breed #15

Peruvian Inca orchid

Steve McDonald // Shutterstock

Clue: Dog breed #16

This dog is not a jackal, but it sure looks like one. Descending from the packs in Asia that migrated to North America with the Paleo Indians, this dog’s signature features include pointed ears and a curved tail that looks like a fishhook.

Root Inspirations // Shutterstock

Answer: Dog breed #16

Carolina dog (American dingo)

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #17

This mammoth creature is a combination of the Saint Bernard, Newfoundland, and Great Pyrenees. Messy and mischievous, this breed is famous for shedding a lot. The high-energy hound’s weight ranges between 120 and 170 pounds.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #17

Leonberger

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #18

You may recall seeing this type of dog in “Peter Pan” as Nana, since it was the breed that the story’s author J.M. Barrie had for his very own. The large dog was often found on English ships and is said to be a great swimmer. Drooling and shedding are two of the breed's characteristics—as are being smart and affectionate.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #18

Newfoundland

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #19

People familiar with this breed will automatically identify it from its signature dreadlocks. Standing only 17 inches tall at the shoulders, this powerhouse is acrobatic and agile as well as loyal and smart.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #19

Puli

rwtrahul // Shutterstock

Clue: Dog breed #20

While its origins are in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, this dog became well-known in 1928 while aboard the first Antarctic expedition of Admiral Byrd. It loves to dig, hike, pull sleds and play with children.

Igor Plotnikov // Shutterstock

Answer: Dog breed #20

Chinook

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #21

While this dog is actually quite goofy, it has a reputation of being aggressive because of its history of being used as a fighting dog. Before it was branded as a bully, it was an iconic breed that served as a military mascot and wonderful family dog.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #21

American pit bull terrier

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #22

This Nordic breed is a powerhouse pooch designed to haul heavy loads. Its namesake is derived from an Inuit tribe and means “village.” It is a powerful and fun-loving best friend who also needs a lot of exercise.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #22

Malamute

MirasWonderland // Shutterstock

Clue: Dog breed #23

This designer dog is a fusion of a Pomeranian and a Siberian husky. This cute pup, that is fairly new to the dog scene, loves to clown around and can be a bit vocal.

MirasWonderland // Shutterstock

Answer: Dog breed #23

Pomsky

Svetography // Shutterstock

Clue: Dog breed #24

Named for the ridge of hair found on its back and the country of its origin, this dog is only one of a trio of ridgebacks found in the world. It makes an excellent security guard and has evolved over time with little help from humans.

Sbolotova // Shutterstock

Answer: Dog breed #24

Thai ridgeback

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #25

These cute and compact dogs, which are low to the ground, come in two distinct breeds. Queen Elizabeth II owned more than 30 of them in her lifetime. They were used to predict Princess Charlotte’s name.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #25

Corgi

Ross Stevenson // Shutterstock

Clue: Dog breed #26

This pup looks like an athletic beagle and was bred to hunt rabbits. There are many theories about the genesis of the breed, with a popular belief that it is a mini edition of the foxhound.

Miroslav Hlavko // Shutterstock

Answer: Dog breed #26

Harrier

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #27

Although this dog hails from Malta, its name implies it came from Egypt. Known for its smile and its red and sandy tones, it enjoys a myriad of athletic skills including jumping and hunting in pairs.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #27

Pharaoh hound

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #28

Many people believe this lovebug is from Australia, but it was developed by shepherds in America. The smart canine adores chasing frisbees and herding livestock. If you see a merle coat, you will instantly recognize this breed.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #28

Australian shepherd

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #29

One of the first designer dogs, this small pup popped up in the 1960s. If you mix a cocker spaniel with a poodle, you will produce one of these sweet fluff balls.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #29

Cockapoo

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #30

Nicknamed the Arabian greyhound, this ancient and agile hound was found hunting in the North African deserts. Its dark sad eyes and lean structure are its trademarks. In 2016, this breed became the 190th breed to be recognized by the American Kennel Club.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #30

Sloughi

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #31

Among one of the largest toy breed dogs, a wrinkly face, enormous eyes and a square body define this friendly breed. Originally bred as best friends for Chinese nobility, this lively and lovable pup is a popular pet.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #31

Pug

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #32

Everyone loves this white powder puff, who is often considered to be hypoallergenic, and took the top prize at the 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Beloved in 16th-century royal courts, this merry pooch was a circus performer before it became a favorite lap dog.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #32

Bichon frise

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #33

Fossils of dogs similar to this great breed have been unearthed in Bronze Age deposits. The dogs worked alongside peasant shepherds in the mountains that separate France and Spain and carry their name. These muscular double-coated canines are independent by nature and make great guard dogs.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #33

Great Pyrenees

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #34

This Arctic-type dog is known for its muscular strength, is often seen scowling, and has a black tongue. Its name is a synonym for the word “food,” said twice. The breed is thought to be a descendant of the spitz and has been around in China since ancient times.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #34

Chow chow

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #35

The tiny toy dog has a large personality. A lapdog sure to bring lots of smiles, this comedian was created by crossing the smooth fox terrier with toy breeds like the Chihuahua and Italian greyhound.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #35

Toy fox terrier

Ian McGlasham // Shutterstock

Clue: Dog breed #36

Working with fishermen to herd fish and search for lost gear along Europe’s Atlantic coast to Iceland’s fishing grounds was the norm for this medium-built, athletic, and very trainable dog with webbed feet. The breed was recognized by the American Kennel Club in 1983, and from 2009 until 2016 two of its representatives lived in the White House with the Obama family.

Golland // Shutterstock

Answer: Dog breed #36

Portuguese water dog

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #37

Two types of the breed are hairless and powder puff. The toy breed typically weighs between 10 and 13 pounds. The breed comes in a rainbow of colors. You probably want to put a coat on the hairless variety as it just has a wisp of hair on its—spoiler alert—crest, tail, and feet.

Bianca Grueneberg // Shutterstock

Answer: Dog breed #37

Chinese crested

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #38

Cuban royalty nicknamed these cuddly canines the “Velcro dogs” as they are so attached to their owners. The pet is quite energetic, especially for a lap dog, and is quite trainable. The silly- haired dog will get anxious if left alone.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #38

Havanese

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #39

The charming toy breed has an aristocratic aura and is often described as a cat. The tiny dog is undeniably of Eastern descent with its signature Oriental expression. A plumed tail is often seen over its back.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #39

Japanese chin

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #40

These dogs are most often thought of as pulling a sled, hunting game or herding reindeer. Originating from Siberia, the white-coated dogs were often used by explorers en route to the North and South poles. Known as a spitz breed, meaning they are descendants of wolves, these dogs love to sing and smile.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #40

Samoyed

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #41

William the Conqueror brought a few of these hounds with him when he came to England in 1066. The dog has an impeccable sense of smell, the best of all the breeds. Duke on the TV show “The Beverly Hillbillies” was one of these dogs, which often work with law enforcement officials.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #41

Bloodhound

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #42

A member of the working dog group, this breed is best known as a guard dog with a reputation of being powerful, sharp, and strong—quite burly. Originating in the Roman Empire, these gentle giants were put to work in a German town called Rottweil.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #42

Rottweiler

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #43

Bred in Scotland in the mid-19th century, the breed is a cross between a Tweed water spaniel and a yellow flat-coated retriever. Irish setters and bloodhounds were in the very early breeding mix as well. They are great swimmers. Famous members of this breed include Buddy from “Air Bud” and Shallow from “Homeward Bound.”

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #43

Golden retriever

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #44

The origin of this rescue dog is believed to be from the Roman Molossian dogs. They originally were used to assist pulling carts, but monks discovered their magic was meant to find pathways in the snow. They are highly skilled at finding lost travelers and keeping them safe until help arrives. Throughout the years they have saved more than 2,000 lives.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #44

Saint Bernard

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #45

These herding dogs were bred for toil on the farm. They are very easy to train and adore a great chase. People often mistake them for smaller versions of collies.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #45

Shetland sheepdog

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #46

It’s pretty easy to figure out the breed when you realize that it is a bulldog and a mastiff mix. Nicknamed the Gamekeeper’s Night Dog, this brave dog would chase and hold poachers in England.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #46

Bullmastiff

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #47

This intelligent giant is a natural at dog show events. Loyal and brave, these dogs need to be groomed regularly. They can be recognized, as can their miniature and standard counterparts, by prominent eyebrows and beards.

ZANTACUZ // Shutterstock

Answer: Dog breed #47

Giant schnauzer

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #48

English royalty loved this toy dog. There are four varieties of this breed: King Charles, Prince Charles, Blenheim and Ruby, all distinguished by their coloring. The compact creatures have huge dark eyes, hanging ears and wavy coats.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #48

English toy spaniel

Canva

Clue: Dog breed #49

The tallest dog in the world is very social and affectionate. Known as the “Apollo of Dogs,” they were originally bred to hunt boar in Europe. Graceful and gentle are two adjectives often used to describe these colossal creatures.

Canva

Answer: Dog breed #49

Great Dane

PUBLIC HEALTH
Stacker

Stacker

