Chase Field is the venue where Alex Young and the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-49, 5th in NL West) will play the Los Angeles Dodgers (41-27, 2nd in NL West) on Sunday. Los Angeles has a slugging percentage of .410 and have struck out 603 times, while being walked on 289 occasions. They have accrued 336 runs batted in in addition to 555 base knocks on the season, while their team batting average is sitting at .243. The Dodgers have earned 101 doubles as a squad and have knocked 86 balls out of the stadium. They have earned 352 runs scored while holding a team OBP of .339. As a squad, the Los Angeles Dodgers are earning 5.2 runs per outing, which is 2nd in the league.