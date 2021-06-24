Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim | Tigers vs. Angels Recap 6/20 - Ohtani and Walsh plate 4 runs in the win ' 6/20/21

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
Ohtani and Walsh plate 4 runs in the win ' 6/20/21

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

#Angels Recap
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB
Baseball
Sports
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Los Angeles Angels: Cabrera starts at 1B, Schoop in DH spot

Detroit Tigers (29-39) vs. Los Angeles Angels (33-35) When: 9:38 p.m. Thursday. Where: Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Matt Manning (MLB debut) vs. Angels RHP Shohei Ohtani (2-1, 2.85 ERA). MORE ON MANNING:What Tigers' Matt Manning learned in...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Jared Walsh: Plates three in win

Walsh went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Diamondbacks. Walsh notched an RBI-double in the second to make it a 6-0 ballgame and later plated two more runs in the eighth when he hit his 14th homer of the year. The long ball was his first in 10 days as he's slowed down a bit this month with just a .206 batting average before his two-hit performance Sunday. He's now slashing .293/.363/.556 and has 43 RBI, 34 runs scored and two stolen bases over 251 plate appearances as he continues to be one of the top bats in the Angels' lineup.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics 6/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Los Angeles Angels will meet with the Oakland Athletics in MLB action in Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 9:40 PM (EDT). The Angels are heading here from a defeat in their most recent match. The Angels won 8-7 against the Diamondbacks in their encounter. Overall, the Angels finished the season with a 32-32 record. They are presently six matches behind Oakland in the AL West rankings, and a victory on Monday night will help them close the gap.
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Angels Prediction, 6/17/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Detroit (+180) Los Angeles (-244) Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers (28-39, 4th in AL Central) go to Angel Stadium on Thursday where they'll meet the Los Angeles Angels (33-34, 4th in AL West). The Angels open this game at -244 while the Tigers are priced at +180. The total opens at 7. The starting pitchers will be Matt Manning and Shohei Ohtani.
Baseballchatsports.com

Los Angeles Angels fans need this Shohei Ohtani dual bobblehead

If you love Shohei Ohtani – and we know you do – then you’re going to love this new, limited edition bobblehead from FOCO. Depicting two versions of the Los Angeles Angels star, this bobblehead is facing a limited production run of just 221 pieces. That means if you want...
MLBphoenixherald.com

Angels, Shohei Ohtani look to keep Tigers reeling

Hours after announcing he would participate in this year's Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game in Denver next month, Los Angeles Angels designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani used Detroit Tigers pitching to tune up for it. Ohtani hit homers to right-center and left-center field Friday night during Los Angeles' 11-3...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Angels: Shohei Ohtani to enter Home Run Derby

There are certain players that we want to see in the Home Run Derby. This season, the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Shohei Ohtani, and Fernando Tatis Jr. are putting on a show in the power department, putting them at the top of the list of the people that wanted to see in baseball’s celebration of power.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Angels: Shohei Ohtani needs to play in the postseason

The Los Angeles Angels have two legitimate generational players in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. The team is still waiting on the former’s return from injury, but the latter recently announced he will take place in this year’s Home Run Derby. The two-way superstar can do it all and him...
MLBchatsports.com

Tigers stung by Ohtani again, avoid sweep in extra-innings win vs. Angels

Anaheim, Calif. — Daz Cameron may not have made a name for himself in the major leagues this weekend, but it's a name the Los Angeles Angels won't soon forget. Cameron had a two-run single in the 10th inning on Sunday afternoon to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 5-3 win against the Angels, helping them avoid a four-game sweep at Angel Stadium.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers game vs. Los Angeles Angels: Live updates

Detroit Tigers (29-41) vs. Los Angeles Angels (35-35) When: 10:07 p.m. Saturday. Where: Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Wily Peralta (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Angels LHP Patrick Sandoval (2-1, 3.51 ERA). SOLID START:Matt Manning’s MLB debut gives Tigers...
MLBBless You Boys

Tigers vs. Angels Preview: Things look to get Wily in Anaheim tonight

West coast road trips, especially Anaheim visits to play against the Angels, have historically been brutal on the Detroit Tigers and Friday night’s game was a perfect demonstration of that fact. After dropping the first of the four-game series on Thursday after Matt Manning’s major league debut and a gritty fight by the good guys, L.A. unloaded on José Ureña to run away with an 11-3 victory.
MLBMLive.com

Shohei Ohtani homers again as Tigers lose 3rd straight vs. Angels

The Detroit Tigers won’t have any complaints if Shohei Ohtani gets an off day on Sunday. The two-way phenom hit a two-run homer as part of a four-run third inning to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 8-3 victory over the Tigers on Saturday night at Angel Stadium. The...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

6/23 Gamethread: Giants vs. Angels

It’s weird to call something a series finale when there are only two games in the series but ... that’s exactly what this is. The last time these teams played a two-game series, which was very recently, the Giants won the first game comfortably and then got crushed in the second game. They’ve done the first part of that scenario again. Let’s hope they avoid the second part.
MLBcrashingthepearlygates.com

Ohtani and Walsh, the Rare Angels Lefty Power Duo

The Angels are known for a lot of things, but lefty power is not one of them. But, with Trout out, Rendon doing his best Pujols impression, and no Pujols, well, someone had to carry the team, and Ohtani and Walsh have. It has been the two that enabled the...
MLBvavel.com

Highlights and runs: Los Angeles Dodgers 2-6 San Diego Padres in 2021 MLB

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. Tonight, in the start of the third series of the season, the Dodgers fall 2-6 to the Padres. The victory went to Yu Darvish...
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction, 6/20/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Chase Field is the venue where Alex Young and the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-49, 5th in NL West) will play the Los Angeles Dodgers (41-27, 2nd in NL West) on Sunday. Los Angeles has a slugging percentage of .410 and have struck out 603 times, while being walked on 289 occasions. They have accrued 336 runs batted in in addition to 555 base knocks on the season, while their team batting average is sitting at .243. The Dodgers have earned 101 doubles as a squad and have knocked 86 balls out of the stadium. They have earned 352 runs scored while holding a team OBP of .339. As a squad, the Los Angeles Dodgers are earning 5.2 runs per outing, which is 2nd in the league.