MLB Game Highlights

Arizona Diamondbacks | Dodgers vs. D-backs Highlights - Walker Buehler leads Dodgers to a 9-3 win vs. D-backs

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Walker Buehler leads Dodgers to a 9-3 win vs. D-backs

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Recalling the Gift Clayton Kershaw Bought AJ Ellis After His No Hitter

Seven years ago tonight, one of the greatest to ever play the game of baseball pitched his greatest game as a big leaguer. On June 18, 2014, Clayton Kershaw etched his name alongside some of the most hallowed names in the history of the Dodgers. The 26-year-old tossed a no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies in one of the most memorable games of all time. If not for Hanley Ramirez, it might have been the single most dominant pitching performance of all time.
Dodgers Buehler finishes bid for no-hitter no-run in 8th place vs. Diamondbacks

Posted: Posted June 20, 2021 / 0:55 am CDT / Has been updated: June 19, 2021 / 11:59 pm CDT. Phoenix (AP) Walker Buehler’s no-hitter no-run to the Los Angeles Dodgers ended on Saturday’s eight innings with David Peralta of Arizona lining up a lead-off single. The 26-year-old right-handed player...
The Associated Press

LEADING OFF: Ohtani 1st HR Derby entrant, Buehler vs D-backs

A look at what’s happening around the majors Saturday:. Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani is the first confirmed competitor for the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field on July 12, and others could be announced soon. The Los Angeles Angels star will be the first Japanese-born player in the derby, held the night before the All-Star Game.
Dodgers 9, D-backs 3: David Peralta breaks up no-hitter, saves Dave Roberts

And that photo came before Walker Buehler lost his no-hitter in the 8th inning. Having topped out at 105 pitches this season, and 111 in his career, Buehler’s 99 pitches through 7 innings meant it would be tough to see him finish off a no-hitter Saturday night. Finishing with 11 Ks, 2 walks and 2 hits allowed, Buehler hit 108 pitches when Dave Roberts pulled him after 7 1/3 innings.
Dodgers Vs. Diamondbacks Game Preview: Walker Buehler Looks To Tie Franchise Record

After defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks behind three runs in the eighth inning on Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to complete their fourth straight series win. While the Diamondbacks have struggled considerably this season, losing 15 straight games, they proved a formidable opponent for the Dodgers in the series opener. Though Arizona's offense struggled mightily in the face of a stellar outing by Trevor Bauer, their pitching held the Dodgers to just three hits all night and didn't a...
Dodgers’ Buehler through 6 no-hit innings vs D-backs

Walker Buehler has pitched six hitless innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks. The 26-year-old right-hander has walked two and hit a batter while striking out eight. He's thrown 87 pitches, creeping up on his season high of 105.
D-backs Preview #71: 6/18 vs. Dodgers

AJ Pollock - LF Asdrubal Cabrera - 3B Will Smith - C David Peralta - LF The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:. Selected RHP Noé Ramirez (No. 50) from Triple-A Reno. Designated RHP Keury Mella (KAY-ooh-ree MAY-uh) for assignment. You are probably asking yourself right now, “Who the...
Dodgers vs. D-backs Game VI chat

The Dodgers try for a sixth win in six tries against the Diamondbacks this season, with Walker Buehler on the mound on Saturday night at Chase Field, facing Matt Peacock for Arizona. The Diamondbacks’ losing streak has hit 15 games, the longest losing streak for a team facing the Dodgers...
K's for Days for Clayton Kershaw

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. K’s for Days for Clayton Kershaw. Dodgers star southpaw Clayton Kershaw turned...
Pollock ignites Dodgers’ late offensive surge to end four-game skid

In the midst of a four-game skid, with the Dodger offense still mired in its funk stranding nine runners on base through eight innings Friday night, 49,387 fans in attendance at Dodger Stadium waited anxiously for a reason to ignite. AJ Pollock provided the spark. The Dodgers bounced back from...
Dave Roberts: AJ Pollock Home Run Allowed Dodgers To ‘Exhale’

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered play Friday night coming off being no-hit, on a four-game losing streak that tied their longest such stretch this season, and with an offense mired in inconsistency. The Dodgers only needed until the second inning to collect a hit off Jake Arrieta — Cody Bellinger’s...
ClutchPoints

3 best trades Dodgers need to make before MLB Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off a World Series title and improved the roster even more in the offseason. They were heavily favored to dominate the regular season but got off to a slow start. Luckily for the Dodgers having so much talent payed off as they have picked it up as of late and sit at a record of 38-25.
Audacy

Cody Bellinger's walk-off homer lifts Dodgers to 3-2 win over Cubs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger homered with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs, 3-2, on Saturday night for their first walk-off victory of the season. Bellinger, who came on as a late defensive substitution, crushed a 422-foot solo shot to...
Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Gets win Friday

Treinen (2-3) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings Friday against the Cubs. He allowed one hit and struck out two as he picked up his second win of the year. Treinen entered with two men on and one out in the seventh and allowed the Cubs to tie up the game on a sacrifice fly by Joc Pederson. The 32-year-old then allowed Javier Baez to lead off the eighth with a single but struck out Anthony Rizzo and Wilson Contreras before getting Eric Sogard to line out to end the inning. Treinen has had a nice year after showing some signs of regression over the last two seasons. He owns a 3.23 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB as one of the Dodgers' top arms in the bullpen.
Dodgers beat the Cubs on a home run in the bottom of the 9th inning

Cody Bellinger home run with two outs in the ninth inning gave the LA Dodgers a 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs Saturday night for their first walk-off victory of the season. Two innings after Bellinger came on as a defensive substitution in a double switch, he crushed a 422-foot solo shot to center off Keegan Thompson (3-2). Bellinger missed nearly eight weeks with a hairline break in his leg after getting hurt in the season-opening series in Oakland. After another stint on the injured list this month with a hamstring problem, he had just one hit in three games back, prompting manager Dave Roberts to keep him out of the starting lineup.