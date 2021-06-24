Arizona Diamondbacks | Dodgers vs. D-backs Highlights - Walker Buehler leads Dodgers to a 9-3 win vs. D-backs

Cody Bellinger home run with two outs in the ninth inning gave the LA Dodgers a 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs Saturday night for their first walk-off victory of the season. Two innings after Bellinger came on as a defensive substitution in a double switch, he crushed a 422-foot solo shot to center off Keegan Thompson (3-2). Bellinger missed nearly eight weeks with a hairline break in his leg after getting hurt in the season-opening series in Oakland. After another stint on the injured list this month with a hamstring problem, he had just one hit in three games back, prompting manager Dave Roberts to keep him out of the starting lineup.