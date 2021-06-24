Arizona Diamondbacks | Dodgers vs. D-backs Highlights - Walker Buehler leads Dodgers to a 9-3 win vs. D-backs

Treinen (2-3) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings Friday against the Cubs. He allowed one hit and struck out two as he picked up his second win of the year. Treinen entered with two men on and one out in the seventh and allowed the Cubs to tie up the game on a sacrifice fly by Joc Pederson. The 32-year-old then allowed Javier Baez to lead off the eighth with a single but struck out Anthony Rizzo and Wilson Contreras before getting Eric Sogard to line out to end the inning. Treinen has had a nice year after showing some signs of regression over the last two seasons. He owns a 3.23 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB as one of the Dodgers' top arms in the bullpen.