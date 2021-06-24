Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Colorado Rockies | Brewers vs. Rockies Highlights - Adames, García lead the Brewers to 6-5 win

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFZ1N_0aZoEFS300

Adames, García lead the Brewers to 6-5 win

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

MLBwhbl.com

Brewers 6, Rockies 5

DENVER, CO (WSAU-WHBL) – A two-run homer from Willy Adames in the top of the 9th turned a 5-4 deficit into a 6-5 win for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. The blast was one of four hits on the day for Adames, who finished 4 for 5 with three runs scored and three RBI. Luis Urias and Daniel Robertson both finished 2 for 4 on the day.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Milwaukee Brewers vs Colorado Rockies 6/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Game 2 of a four-game series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals takes place at the Coors Field on Friday night. The Rockies took the series opener by four runs. The loss brings the Milwaukee Brewers to a 38-31 record, trailing the division leader Chicago Cubs by one game in NL Central. The Rockies are still in fourth place in the NL West Division at 29-41 with 15 ½ games behind the division leader San Francisco Giants.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rockies jump on Brandon Woodruff in win over Brewers

C.J. Cron blasted a grand slam and Garrett Hampson followed with a homer in the first inning as the Colorado Rockies opened their four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers with a 7-3 win on Thursday in Denver. All of the early damage came against Milwaukee ace Brandon Woodruff (5-3), who...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Adames homers in ninth, Brewers beat Rockies 6-5

Willy Adames had four hits, including a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Saturday night. Adames also had three doubles and finished with three RBIs for the Brewers, who snapped a five-game skid...
MLBaustinnews.net

Brewers' Willy Adames comes up big in 6-5 win over Rockies

Willy Adames hit a go-ahead homer in the ninth and added three doubles, and the visiting Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5 in Denver on Saturday night. Luis Urias had two hits and scored three runs, Daniel Robertson also had two hits and Josh Hader pitched the ninth for his 18th save for Milwaukee.
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Austin Gomber, Rockies go for series win vs. Brewers

Austin Gomber came to Colorado with plenty of pressure. The lefty was the big name in the trade that sent Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals, a deal that was unpopular with Rockies fans. After a tough start to his career with his new team, Gomber has been one...
MLBdawsoncountyjournal.com

Rockies record season-high fifth straight win with C.J Cron’s walk-off single to beat Brewers 6-5 in 10 innings

C.J. Cron kept the Rockies red-hot at Coors Field, as the first baseman’s walk-off single in the 10th inning sent Colorado to a 6-5 win over the Brewers on Friday. It marked the Rockies’ fifth straight victory, a season high, with Jhoulys Chacin recording his first win with the club in seven years after tossing a scoreless extra frame for Colorado. And it was the Rockies’ seventh walk-off victory this season, the most in the majors.
MLBbettingpros.com

Rockies aim for series win against the Brewers

The Colorado Rockies have won two of the first three games of their four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, and can earn a series win if they are victorious this afternoon. Betting Impact:. The Brewers are -133 moneyline favorites to earn a split of the four-game series, per BettingPros consensus...
MLBlindyssports.com

Behind Chi Chi Gonzalez, Rockies go for series win vs. Brewers

Coors Field has always been an enigma for the Colorado Rockies. The knock on the team is the offense doesn’t travel well, and this season hasn’t done anything to dispute that theory. The good news for the Rockies is they are playing at home right now, and so far their...
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers lose fifth straight, fall to Rockies 6-5 in 10 innings

The Brewers put together a strong performance tonight. Unfortunately, it was not enough to end their losing streak. The Rockies got on the board first, hitting four singles in the second inning to bring the first run of the game across the plate. The Brewers responded quickly, though. Luis Urias homered to lead off the third inning, tying the game at 1-1 through three innings.
MLBchatsports.com

Rockies 6, Brewers 5: Can we stay at Coors Field forever?

If you only looked at the Colorado Rockies at home, you’d think they were world-beaters. Tonight they walked off the contending Milwaukee Brewers for a 6-5 victory, It was their fifth win in a row (the longest streak in over two years), their seventh consecutive win at home, and they improved their record at Coors Field to an NL-best 25-14. Now they have a chance to swipe a series win from the Brew Crew just days after sweeping the powerhouse Padres.
MLBPurple Row

Brewers 6, Rockies 5: Go-ahead home run sinks the Rockies in the ninth

The Colorado Rockies were unable to claim their sixth straight victory after a go-ahead two-run home run was hit by Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers in the ninth inning. Austin Gomber was removed after two innings pitched and Rockies fans everywhere held their breath expecting the worst. Gomber has been red-hot over the last two months and has looked like a pitcher that can be a staple in the rotation for years to come and any major injury would be hard to take. It was later revealed that he has forearm tightness and was removed for precautionary reasons. This will be something to monitor moving forward as the forearm and elbow can be so intertwined.
MLBallfans.co

Brewers 7, Rockies 6: Rox show some fight, but Brewers win it late

Chi Chi González and Eric Lauer had two very different days. González struggled from the first inning, allowing two runs in each of the first two innings to put the Rockies in a quick 4-0 hole. He then allowed two more runs – one in the fourth and one in the sixth before he was lifted – to make it 6-0, and looking like the game may be nearing an inevitable inclusion. Lauer, meanwhile, cruised from the start and allowed just three baserunners through five. The left-hander has struggled mightily at Coors Field in the past, and it seemed this would be the outing to finally quell those mile-high demons. Or so he thought…
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Justin Topa: Throwing bullpens

Topa (elbow) has advanced to throwing bullpens, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Topa has been out all year since suffering a flexor strain in March. The Brewers still don't have an exact timetable for his return, but he's "not crazy far from game action," according to manager Craig Counsell.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Kolten Wong: Club optimistic following exit

Manager Craig Counsell said following Saturday's win over the Rockies that the team is hopeful Wong's calf tightness is just the result of a cramp, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Wong exited in the eighth inning after going 3-for-4 with a double, stolen base and run scored....
MLBdarnews.com

Brewers beat Rockies 5-0 to complete sweep, win 5th straight

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Keston Hiura homered, doubled and drove in three runs to back a sharp performance by Eric Lauer, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory. Lauer (2-3) struck out six over six innings of two-hit ball. After the Rockies...
MLBFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brewers break through in 8th inning to beat Rockies 10-4

MILWAUKEE - Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer during a six-run rally in the eighth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. Omar Narváez had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly, Luis Urías singled home two runs and Willy Adames delivered an RBI double...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Brewers score 6 in 8th, dump Rockies for 4th straight win

Christian Yelich's two-run homer highlighted the six-run eighth inning that broke open a tie game and sent the surging Milwaukee Brewers to a fourth straight win, 10-4 over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Saturday. In a 4-4 game, Milwaukee loaded the bases with nobody out. Omar Narvaez followed with a...
MLBWLUC

Brewers big eighth inning leads to win over Rockies

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer during a six-run rally in the eighth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 10-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Omar Narvaez had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly, Luis Urias singled home two runs and Willy Adames delivered an RBI double during that eighth-inning outburst for the NL Central-leading Brewers. Milwaukee finished with a season-high 14 hits. Trevor Story homered for Colorado and Avisail Garcia homered for the Brewers.
Adames, Brewers beat Rockies in 11th, ballpark fully open

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 Friday to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field. Billed as Re-Opening...