Brooklyn Nets | Game Recap: Bucks 115, Nets 111
Led by Giannis Antetokounmpos 40 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, the No. 3 seed Bucks defeated the No. 2 seed Nets in overtime, 115-111, in Game 7. Khris Middleton added 23 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals for the Bucks in the victory, while Kevin Durant tallied 48 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Nets. The Bucks have now closed out this best-of-seven series, 4-3, and will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the winner of the Philadelphia 76ersAtla