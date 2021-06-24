Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Brooklyn Nets | Game Recap: Bucks 115, Nets 111

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
Led by Giannis Antetokounmpos 40 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, the No. 3 seed Bucks defeated the No. 2 seed Nets in overtime, 115-111, in Game 7. Khris Middleton added 23 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals for the Bucks in the victory, while Kevin Durant tallied 48 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Nets. The Bucks have now closed out this best-of-seven series, 4-3, and will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the winner of the Philadelphia 76ersAtla

The Milwaukee Bucks got themselves right back into this best of seven series after evening up the Eastern Conference Semifinals 2-2 against the Brooklyn Nets. Sunday afternoon's Game 4 was a hard-fought battle from start to finish, but the Bucks – who started to play like the Bucks – managed to make this a series as they knotted things up at two games apiece with a 107-96 victory. They handled their homecourt business by taking both games at Fiserv Forum, but Milwaukee will be put to the test as the series shifts back to Brooklyn for tonight's Game 5.
One week ago, the Milwaukee Bucks faced a 0-2 as they left The Big Apple, appearing to have zero answers for the James Harden-less Brooklyn Nets. Today, they've made up that ground and return to New York with the chance to steal one on the road and seize control of the series. Did anyone see this coming? Of particular note: in series tied at 2 games apiece, the winner of Game 5 goes on to win the series 82.4% of the time.
The Milwaukee Bucks are officially headed to a Game 7 with the Brooklyn Nets in what has been a back and forth battle in these Eastern Conference Semifinals. After embarrassingly blowing a 17-point lead in Game 5, the Bucks came...
It has been a back and forth series in the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets series through four games. The Brooklyn Nets took the first two at home in dominant fashion, but the Milwaukee Bucks have taken the last two. Points have been at a premium in the four games, and that should continue tonight with Kevin Durant being the lone star playing for the Nets.
The Milwaukee Bucks couldn't capitalize on a 17-point first half lead, falling to the Brooklyn Nets 108-114 behind Kevin Durant's 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. They'll need to muster every ounce of their energy for Game Six to make up for this utterly disappointing missed opportunity.
The Milwaukee Bucks topped the Brooklyn Nets 104-89 last night in game 6 of their second round NBA Playoff series, retying the series at 3 game apiece and forcing a game 7. Khris Middleton set a career playoff high with 38 points and 10 rebounds, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 30 points and 17 boards and the Milwaukee Bucks never trailed throughout the entire game. Game 7 will be Saturday night in Brooklyn. The home team has won each of the first six games in this series.
The Milwaukee Bucks' season is still alive for at least one more game after a convincing Game 6 against the Nets at Fiserv Forum. Khris Middleton scored 38 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 30 and the Bucks never trailed in a 104-89 victory over Brooklyn. Game 7 will be...
For as long as I can remember, riding a superstar who knows how to win big basketball games has been the right move when predicting Game 7 of an NBA Playoff series. So my decision is rather easy in Saturday night's series finale between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. I'm putting my trust in Kevin Durant to finish the job on Flatbush and shut Milwaukee's lights out.
The championship chase came to a close for the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night in a 115-111 Game 7 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center. After 18 regulation lead changes and nine ties, they went to overtime even at 109 after Kevin Durant's turnaround jumper tied the game with one second remaining. Bruce Brown's rebound basket quickly put the Nets up 111-109, the only points of the first three minutes of overtime. Giannis Antetokounmpo's shot in the lane tied it with 1:12 remaining and Khris Middleton's jumper put the Bucks up 113-11 with 40.1 seconds left.