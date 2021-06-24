Cancel
Seattle Mariners | J.P. Crawford's grand slam

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
J.P. Crawford sends a 109 mph line drive into the seats in right field for a grand slam in the 2nd

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

#Grand Slam
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Tallies three hits in win

Crawford went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Twins. Crawford wasted no time getting the offense started, as he took J.A. Happ deep to right field to lead off the bottom of the first. He also picked up a pair of singles and came around to score again in the fourth. The 26-year-old has really picked things up in June, slashing .393/.455/.625 with two homers, eight RBI, 10 runs scored, a stolen base and an 8:12 BB:K over 14 games.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Crawford’s slam, 10th-inning run lifts Mariners past Rays

SEATTLE — J.P. Crawford scored the winning run on Mitch Haniger’s 10th-inning single and hit a grand slam to lift the Seattle Mariners over the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 on Saturday night. Tampa Bay pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe tied it 5-all with a solo home run in the top of the...
MLBbostonstar.com

J.P. Crawford, Mariners aim to continue surge vs. Rays

J.P. Crawford is back where he believes he belongs ... at the top of the Seattle Mariners' batting order. Judging by his recent play, he just might stay there. Crawford hit a grand slam and later scored the winning run in the 10th inning as the Mariners posted a 6-5 win over the visiting TampaBay Rays on Saturday night.
MLBdallassun.com

J.P. Crawford has grand night in Mariners win

J.P. Crawford hit a grand slam in the second inning and scored the winning run in extra innings as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 Saturday night. Mitch Haniger lined the first pitch of the bottom of the 10th inning from Rays right-hander J.P. Feyereisen (3-3)...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Launches grand slam Saturday

Crawford went 1-for-5 with a grand slam and an additional run in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rays. Crawford provided the most productive hit of the contest, launching a second-inning grand slam that gave Seattle a short-lived three-run lead. He also scored the winning run in the 10th after beginning the frame as the inherited runner at second base. The shortstop extended his hit streak to seven games, during which he is slashing .387/.387/.645 with two homers and seven RBI.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Crawford’s leadoff HR, Flexen’s gem lead Mariners in 10-0 win over Twins

SEATTLE (AP) — J.P. Crawford homered on J.A. Happ’s first pitch, Shed Long Jr. hit a three-run triple an inning later and the Seattle Mariners thumped the Minnesota Twins 10-0 on Tuesday night. Mariners 10, Twins 0: Box score. Seattle starter Chris Flexen tossed eight sharp innings while striking out...
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Dipoto: J.P. Crawford evolving into more than Mariners were hoping for

When the Mariners started rebuilding in the offseason following the 2018 campaign, J.P. Crawford was famously a player that just about everybody in their front office wanted to bring aboard. The Mariners were able to get Crawford from the Philadelphia Phillies in a trade that cost them their talented starting...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Swipes bag Friday

Crawford went 2-for-6 with a stolen base in Friday's 9-3 win over the White Sox. The shortstop extended his hitting streak to 11 games Friday, going 18-for-49 (.367) in that span. Crawford was one of five Mariners to record multiple hits in a balanced team effort at the dish. The 26-year-old has a .285/.342/.405 slash line with five home runs, 30 RBI, 35 runs scored and three stolen bases in six attempts across 301 plate appearances. While his walk rate is a career-low 8.0 percent, Crawford has been an effective leadoff hitter since Jarred Kelenic was sent down to Triple-A Tacoma.
MLBMyNorthwest.com

What J.P. Crawford’s emergence says about what’s coming for the Mariners

One of the stars of the Mariners’ recent hot streak has been shortstop J.P. Crawford, who has been a pleasant surprise for the team as he wasn’t exactly expected to be in the All-Star conversation entering this season. Drayer: Will this Mariners homestand be where they turned the corner?. While...
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Mariners Takeaways: Diving into Seattle’s impressive 7-2 homestand

The Mariners may have ended their homestand on a loss Wednesday, falling to the Colorado Rockies 5-2, but these last nine games in Seattle have been anything but a disappointment. Overall, the Mariners went 7-2 on the homestand, including a four-game sweep of the defending American League champion Tampa Bay...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Riding 10-game hitting streak

Crawford will head into Friday's series opener against the White Sox with a 10-game hitting streak during which he's forged a .372/.372/.581 slash line across 43 plate appearances. The hot-hitting shortstop has three doubles, two home runs , eight RBI and seven runs during that span as well. Crawford is...
MLBprosportsextra.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Found Dead!

The year of 2021 has not been the best for professional athletes. This especially holds true for Major League Baseball. This particular death is being reported a little bit late as it somehow slipped through the cracks, but nonetheless it should be reported on. Back in early April, former Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Braves pitcher Jack Smith passed away at the age of 85.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox sunk by Mariners, 3-2

It was a two-day game with a piece of misery, a piece of history, and an ending that got Trammelled underfoot. Lest you’ve forgotten, today’s action began in the middle of the third, zip-zip after three nice innings from Lance Lynn and very unnice weather from Mother Nature. To get...
MLBchatsports.com

Can Seattle Mariners SS J.P. Crawford win another Gold Glove?

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 10: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners throws against the Minnesota Twins. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images) J.P. Crawford has been an offensive force for the Seattle Mariners in June. The Gold Glove shortstop is hitting .364 and slugging .584 this month, which has brought his season batting average up to .281.
MLBclosecallsports.com

MLB Ejection 082 - Phil Cuzzi (2; Hector Santiago)

HP Umpire Phil Cuzzi ejected Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago (foreign substance) in the bottom of the 5th inning of the #Mariners-#WhiteSox game. With one out and two on, Santiago walked White Sox batter Luis Gonzalez, after which manager Scott Servais made a pitching change. As Santiago walked off the field, pursuant to MLB's circa 6/21/21 foreign substance enforcement protocols, the umpires inspected, amongst others, Santiago's hat and glove, with the umpires locating an illegal substance on Santiago's glove, Cuzzi ejecting Santiago pursuant to Official Baseball Rule 6.02(c) regarding foreign substances. At the time of the ejection, the game was tied, 1-1. The Mariners ultimately won the contest, 3-2.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Kyle Schwarber is a great trade target

A lot of people want the Chicago White Sox to go after a big-time bat on the trade market. Someone who may become available over the next few weeks is Kyle Schwarber. For one, the White Sox need a big-time left-handed bat the most if they had to choose the handedness. They also need some help in the outfield. They would get both of those things in the form of Kyle Schwarber.
MLBspotonalabama.com

Red Sox blast Braves on Christian Arroyo's PH grand slam

Christian Arroyo hit a long pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning and the visiting Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 10-8 on Wednesday to sweep the two-game interleague series. Arroyo connected on 1-2 cutter from reliever A.J. Minter to blast a 467-foot homer into the left-field...