Seattle Mariners | J.P. Crawford's grand slam

Crawford went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Twins. Crawford wasted no time getting the offense started, as he took J.A. Happ deep to right field to lead off the bottom of the first. He also picked up a pair of singles and came around to score again in the fourth. The 26-year-old has really picked things up in June, slashing .393/.455/.625 with two homers, eight RBI, 10 runs scored, a stolen base and an 8:12 BB:K over 14 games.