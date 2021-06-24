Seattle Mariners | Manuel Margot's solo home run

Margot is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. Though Kevin Kiermaier will get the starting nod over him in the series finale, Margot appears to be encroaching on Kiermaier's role as Tampa Bay's No. 3 outfielder behind Randy Arozarena and Austin Meadows. While the Rays value Kiermaier for his defense in center, he's been far less productive as a hitter than Margot, who drew starts in each of the previous five games. Kiermaier is holding down a career-low .585 OPS and is striking out at a career-high 30.2 percent clip, a far cry from Margot's marks in both categories (.676 OPS, 16.2 K%).