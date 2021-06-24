Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Brooklyn Nets | The Fast Break | June 19

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

The Bucks get the win in overtime to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

#Fast Break#Bucks
NBASkySports

Milwaukee Bucks even series with Brooklyn Nets as Kyrie Irving injured

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 34 points and 12 rebounds as the host Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 victory on Sunday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals over the Brooklyn Nets, who lost All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle. The series is tied at two games...
NBAYES Network

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving named All-NBA Third Team

The NBA announced that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was named to the 2020-21 All-NBA Third Team. It’s the third All-NBA honor for Irving, who was previously named All-NBA Second Team in 2018-19 with Boston and All-NBA Third Team in 2014-15 with Cleveland. In his second season in Brooklyn, Irving...
NBAdailymagazine.news

Nets offseason preview: Four decisions facing Brooklyn

The 2020-21 playoff run for the Brooklyn Nets ended prematurely after getting eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks. Injuries to their stars left the Nets rotation extremely light, and they had a lot of trouble outscoring the Bucks without them out or limited. Despite the early exit, they should still be...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Did the Brooklyn Nets already miss their championship window?

After losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in an epic Game 7 Saturday night, is the Brooklyn Nets’ championship window already closed?. Game 7. There’s not a better, more concise phrase in sports to convey urgency and “win or go home”. And Saturday night’s Game 7 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets, won in overtime by the Bucks, lived up to the billing.
NBABBC

NBA play-offs: Milwaukee Bucks beat Brooklyn Nets in thrilling decider

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 40 points helped the Milwaukee Bucks win the NBA Eastern Conference semi-final decider 115-111 against the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant scored 48 points for the Nets and made it 109 apiece with a second left to force overtime. His toe was judged to be on the three-point line...
NBABleacher Report

Top 5 Offseason Moves for the Brooklyn Nets After Playoff Elimination

The Brooklyn Nets turbo-charged their offense to take down any defense in their path. But they couldn't guard themselves against the injury bug, which pestered them throughout the season and helped bring about their playoff demise. None of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or James Harden played 55 games this season....
NBASports Illustrated

The Crossover: How Should the Brooklyn Nets Handle this Offseason?

The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs. The Nets were the favorites to win the Eastern Conference before injuries to James Harden and Kyrie Irving derailed their playoff run. Looking forward to the 2022 season, how should the Nets move forward? The Crossover's Chris Mannix, Rohan Nadkarni, and Howard Beck share how they believe the Nets should prepare for next season.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Kevin Durant and the need to redefine “mid-range”

As NBA defenses emphasize taking away threes and shots at the rim, the space in between is more open than ever. There’s a reason these looks are available — they’re generally less efficient — but certain players are capable of making defenses pay. The Brooklyn Nets certainly have one of them in Kevin Durant.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: 3 free agent centers BK must avoid this offseason

The Brooklyn Nets’ season may be over thanks to some bad injury luck in the postseason, but Nets free agency is about to kick off the second Sean Marks is allowed to negotiate. This roster had some holes, and Marks has made no bones about the fact that he will likely need to make some changes this offseason.
NBAprosportsextra.com

That Brooklyn Nets loss was the most heartbreaking sports loss of my lifetime

Oh my god do I not want to be writing right now. I just want to curl up into a ball, go to sleep, and never wake up again. I’ve watched sports every year for my entire life, and this was by far the worst loss I’ve ever experienced. I’ll go through all of the reasons why this hurt so bad, despite typing through an agonizing depression.
NBAPopculture

Shaquille O'Neal Walks off Set After Charles Barkley Makes Bold Assertion

Shaquille O'Neal had to walk off the set after what Charles Barkley had to say about an NBA Player. On Inside the NBA, Barkley said that James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets is “the best 1-on-1 player I may have ever seen.” As soon as he said that, O'Neal got out of his set and walked off the set.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Could Trade Kyrie Irving This Offseason

After an early and disappointing exit from the 2021 NBA playoffs, the Brooklyn Nets enter a moved offseason. They tried to assemble a championship team with trades and buyout signings. Still, things fell apart when some key players went down with injuries. Nevertheless, it seems like they could make more...