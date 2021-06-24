Brooklyn Nets | The Fast Break | June 19

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 34 points and 12 rebounds as the host Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 victory on Sunday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals over the Brooklyn Nets, who lost All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle. The series is tied at two games...
The Brooklyn Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals Tuesday with the series tied 2-2. Tip-off is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Below, we analyze the Bucks vs. Nets odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. The Bucks are surging...
The NBA announced that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was named to the 2020-21 All-NBA Third Team. It’s the third All-NBA honor for Irving, who was previously named All-NBA Second Team in 2018-19 with Boston and All-NBA Third Team in 2014-15 with Cleveland. In his second season in Brooklyn, Irving...
With their backs against the wall in a pivotal Game 5, all the talk going into the Brooklyn Nets‘ matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks centered on James Harden’s return from a hamstring strain. By the time the game was over, Harden had earned respect for being a trooper through the...
After a historic all-time performance from Kevin Durant in Game 5, the Bucks take care of business back home with a comfortable 104-89 to force a Game 7. This is going to be the second Game 7 of the 2021 postseason and the 141st in NBA history with the higher seed holding a record of 109-31 (77.9%) in the previous 140.
The Kyrie-less Brooklyn Nets are about to play their biggest game in over a decade. The Milwaukee Bucks forced Game 7 after defeating the Nets in Milwaukee in Game 6 and now the pressure is on for both teams. Brooklyn is undefeated so far at Barclays Center in the postseason and they will have to defend home court one more time to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
The 2020-21 playoff run for the Brooklyn Nets ended prematurely after getting eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks. Injuries to their stars left the Nets rotation extremely light, and they had a lot of trouble outscoring the Bucks without them out or limited. Despite the early exit, they should still be...
After losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in an epic Game 7 Saturday night, is the Brooklyn Nets’ championship window already closed?. Game 7. There’s not a better, more concise phrase in sports to convey urgency and “win or go home”. And Saturday night’s Game 7 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets, won in overtime by the Bucks, lived up to the billing.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's 40 points helped the Milwaukee Bucks win the NBA Eastern Conference semi-final decider 115-111 against the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant scored 48 points for the Nets and made it 109 apiece with a second left to force overtime. His toe was judged to be on the three-point line...
The Brooklyn Nets turbo-charged their offense to take down any defense in their path. But they couldn't guard themselves against the injury bug, which pestered them throughout the season and helped bring about their playoff demise. None of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or James Harden played 55 games this season....
The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs. The Nets were the favorites to win the Eastern Conference before injuries to James Harden and Kyrie Irving derailed their playoff run. Looking forward to the 2022 season, how should the Nets move forward? The Crossover's Chris Mannix, Rohan Nadkarni, and Howard Beck share how they believe the Nets should prepare for next season.
As NBA defenses emphasize taking away threes and shots at the rim, the space in between is more open than ever. There’s a reason these looks are available — they’re generally less efficient — but certain players are capable of making defenses pay. The Brooklyn Nets certainly have one of them in Kevin Durant.
The Brooklyn Nets’ season may be over thanks to some bad injury luck in the postseason, but Nets free agency is about to kick off the second Sean Marks is allowed to negotiate. This roster had some holes, and Marks has made no bones about the fact that he will likely need to make some changes this offseason.
Oh my god do I not want to be writing right now. I just want to curl up into a ball, go to sleep, and never wake up again. I’ve watched sports every year for my entire life, and this was by far the worst loss I’ve ever experienced. I’ll go through all of the reasons why this hurt so bad, despite typing through an agonizing depression.
After an early and disappointing exit from the 2021 NBA playoffs, the Brooklyn Nets enter a moved offseason. They tried to assemble a championship team with trades and buyout signings. Still, things fell apart when some key players went down with injuries. Nevertheless, it seems like they could make more...