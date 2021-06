Walker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, double, an additional run and a walk in Saturday's 10-1 win against the Padres. Walker extended Arizona's lead to 2-0 with his solo shot in the second off San Diego starter Dinelson Lamet, doubled and scored in the fourth and walked in the ninth to reach base three times in consecutive games and for only the fourth time all season. The homer was his fourth in 42 games, a far cry from the pace when he hit 29 in 2019.