Lux is not starting Tuesday's game against the Padres, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. Lux, who has hit just .158 in 57 at-bats against lefties this season, gets the night off as the Dodgers face southpaw Blake Snell. The infielder has hit .281 with a home run and six RBI in his last nine games. Chris Taylor fills in at shortstop Tuesday while Max Muncy plays second base in his first game off the injured list.