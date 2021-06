Cameron went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Angels. The 23-year-old outfielder got Detroit on the board with a solo shot in the fifth inning. He added an RBI single in the sixth, although Detroit's rally came up short in the end. Cameron has gone just 5-for-25 in his first seven major-league games, but three of those hits have gone for extra bases (two homers, one double). He figures to see the short side of a platoon with Akil Baddoo in center field.