MLB Game Highlights

Colorado Rockies | Trevor Story's RBI single

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Trevor Story lines a single to center field to drive in Yonathan Daza and tie the game at 2 in the in the bottom of the 1st

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees have what Rockies might want in Trevor Story trade

To get something, you have to give something. Wise advise for teams considering trading for Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story. The two-time All-Star will be a free agent after the season and shows no interest in signing a long-term extension. That makes him a prime candidate to be moved before the July 30 non-waiver trade deadline.
MLBchatsports.com

Trevor Story rumors: Rockies trading him to Oakland A’s? “Mark it down.”

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) throws to first for an out in the second inning of the MLB game between Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in downtown Cincinnati. Cincinnati Reds Colorado Rockies. There has been plenty of buzz in...
MLBSacramento Bee

Cron’s hits RBI single in 10th, Rockies beat Brewers 6-5

C.J. Cron hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 Friday night to extend their winning streak to a season-high five. All five wins have come in the thin air of mile-high Coors Field, where the Rockies are 25-14 and batting...
MLBPosted by
Panhandle Post

Rockies sweep Padres on Charlie Blackmon's walk-off RBI hit

DENVER (AP) — Pinch-hitter Charlie Blackmon singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies shook off a monster homer by Fernando Tatis Jr. to beat the stumbling San Diego Padres 8-7. Tatis hit a 477-foot homer, the longest of his career and his NL-leading 21st. He also doubled, but the Padres lost for the 13th time in 17 games. The gametime temperature was 99 degrees at Coors Field, and the hot weather contributed to a big offensive day. The teams combined for five home runs and 23 hits and neither starter made it out of the fourth inning. Trevor Story drew a leadoff walk in the Rockies ninth, stole second and scored on Blackmon's single.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Trevor Story: Adds stolen base Saturday

Story went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-5 loss to Milwaukee. Story has regained his speed a bit in the last week, notching five steals in his last seven games. The shortstop is up to a .256/.333/.411 slash line with five home runs, 28 RBI, 33 runs scored and 13 steals in 17 attempts. He's riding a six-game hitting streak (9-for-21) heading into Sunday's series finale versus Milwaukee.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

German Marquez, Trevor Story shine as Rockies top Mariners

German Marquez allowed just one run on two hits in eight innings and Trevor Story hit two home runs as the Colorado Rockies defeated the host Seattle Mariners 5-2 Wednesday afternoon. Brendan Rodgers also went deep for the Rockies, who won for just the sixth time in 34 road games...
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Trevor Story: Goes yard twice

Story went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI Wednesday against the Mariners. Story went yard in both the fourth and eighth innings to record his first multi-homer game of the season. The effort brought his total on the campaign to eight, three of which have come in his last three games. To this point, Story has delivered an underwhelming .259/.332/.444 line across 262 plate appearances, though he's also chipped in a very valuable 13 stolen bases.
MLBlamarledger.com

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story participating in 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field

If the baseball world doesn’t know Trevor Story’s power, they’ll find out July 12. The Rockies’ shortstop announced Monday that he’s participating in this year’s Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Story will be Colorado’s 12th derby participant and first since outfielder Charlie Blackmon four years ago. “I’ve always wanted...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies (31-45) will duel the Milwaukee Brewers (43-33) in Game 2 of a three-game weekend series at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 4:10 PM ET. Colorado split a short two-game set after a 5-2 victory in Game 2 Wednesday. In the series opener last time out, the Rockies suffered a one-run deficit in a 4-5 defeat on Friday. Starter Jon Gray went 5.0 innings with five hits and zero earned run allowed while awarding zero free bases but struck out 10 Milwaukee batters. Pinch Hitter Josh Fuentes scored one run on one hit with two RBIs while Catcher Elias Diaz added a one-run score on one hit with an RBI in the loss. Left Fielder Raimel Tapia led Colorado with a batting average of .302 and a team-high 84 hits. Second Baseman Ryan McMahon posted a total of 16 home runs and 44 RBIs while Right Fielder Charlie Blackmon contributed a team-high .368 on-base percentage for the Rockies.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Brewers triumphant over Rockies in extra innings on Re-Opening Day, 5-4

The United States, and the rest of the world, continue the transition back towards normalcy as the widespread availability and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine helps to bring an end to the pandemic. Things took a big step in Milwaukee with the capacity of American Family Field returning to 100%, which the Brewers celebrated as “Re-Opening Day” against the Colorado Rockies on Friday afternoon.
MLBPosted by
WausauPilot

Adames, Brewers beat Rockies in 11th, ballpark fully open

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 Friday to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field. Billed as Re-Opening...
MLBDenver Post

Trevor Story flexes recent power surge, but Rockies fall 10-4 at Brewers

Trevor Story hit the baseball this past week like it’s the size of a beach ball. Five games. Four home runs. His 422-foot blast gave the Rockies a fifth-inning lead on Saturday at Milwaukee. But Colorado’s pitching woes ultimately stymied Story’s recent power surge in a 10-4 loss. Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela lasted just five innings. The bullpen inherited a one-run lead and blew it.
MLBnumberfire.com

Raimel Tapia sitting for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Raimel Tapia is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the MIlwaukee Brewers. Tapia is being replaced in left field by Yonathan Daza against Brewers starter Eric Lauer. In 312 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .299 batting average with a .759 OPS,...
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Rockies slugger Trevor Story to compete in Home Run Derby

Story is one of Major League Baseball's top hitting shortstops, blasting 143 home runs since 2016. He has hit nine home runs so far this season. The two-time Silver Slugger said he confided in Charlie Blackmon, who participated in the 2017 Home Run Derby, before making his decision. The 28-year-old...