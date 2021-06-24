San Diego Padres | Reds vs. Padres Highlights - Ha-Seong Kim cranks a go-ahead homer in Padres' 7-5 win

The San Diego Padres have won the first three games of their four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds by a combined score of 21-11, and look to complete the sweep today. The Padres are -167 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Cincinnati's Luis Castillo (2-9, 5.83 ERA) is 2-2 with a 3.58 ERA in five career starts against San Diego. He is opposed by Dinelson Lamet (1-2, 3.33 ERA), who has lost back-to-back starts and only completed five innings once this year. The Padres have now won four consecutive home games against Cincinnati, and are 45-17 in their last 62 games as a home favorite. The Reds are hoping last night's five run effort results in a win today, as they are 4-0 in their last four games after they score five or more runs in the previous game.