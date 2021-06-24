Houston Astros | White Sox vs. Astros Highlights - García, Valdez lead the Astros to a 7-3 win

Cease (5-3) allowed seven runs (six earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out four across 3.1 innings, taking the loss to the Astros on Thursday. Cease dug the White Sox an early hole, allowing the first three batters he faced to score on a Michael Brantley home run. In addition, he failed to make it through the fourth inning after five of the six batters he faced in the frame reached safely before he was finally relieved. The line from Thursday's start was nearly identical to his June 1 outing against Cleveland, when he took his last loss. The 25-year-old still has strong numbers through 14 starts, with a 3.99 ERA and 11.4 K/9 in 70 innings.