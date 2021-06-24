Brooklyn Nets | Giannis Antetokounmpo (40 points) Highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets

Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Giannis Antetokounmpo (40 points) Highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo (40 points) Highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets, 06/19/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
NBA
Basketball
Sports
NBACBS Sports

Nets vs. Bucks score, takeaways: Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo help Milwaukee force a Game 7

We have another Game 7 on our hands. The Milwaukee Bucks led wire-to-wire to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 104-89 to keep their championship hopes alive. Kevin Durant put up big numbers again as he finished the loss with 32 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way for the Nets. His standout effort wasn't enough though as Milwaukee's big three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for 89 points, 35 rebounds and 13 assists to avoid being eliminated on their home floor.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo can silence the haters with all-time great Game 7 performance vs Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks got off to a crushing start in the 2021 NBA PLayoffs. They shocked everybody, swept the Miami Heat in four games, and had momentum going into their series against the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Nets stole the first two games of the series, and after a 39-point massacre in Game 2, it looked as if the Bucks season was over.
NBAGolf Digest

The Brooklyn Nets have exactly one shot at a title before they implode (and might be blowing it)

At first, it was very annoying when James Harden went to the Nets, because anyone with a brain knew that the Brooklyn super-team would define the rest of the season, and it was going to be awful to watch a team with Harden and Kyrie Iriving succeed. Now, though? Now I'm grateful. For one thing, it gave us this excellent feature in the New York Times by Sam Anderson, which is one of the best pieces of sports journalism of the year. For another, it gave us a true villain, and with the Jazz, Suns, and Sixers all looking like conference finalists...well, frankly we need it.
NBAchatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game 5 Preview: Brooklyn Nine-One-One?

One week ago, the Milwaukee Bucks faced a 0-2 as they left The Big Apple, appearing to have zero answers for the James Harden-less Brooklyn Nets. Today, they’ve made up that ground and return to New York with the chance to steal one on the road and seize control of the series. Did anyone see this coming? Of particular note: in series tied at 2 games apiece, the winner of Game 5 goes on to win the series 82.4% of the time.
NBAPosted by
The Oregonian

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks free live stream, Game 6 score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NBA playoffs online (6/17/21)

The Brooklyn Nets will again be without Kyrie Irving, but James Harden is available and Kevin Durant is coming off perhaps his best playoff performance so far as the Nets try and close out the Milwaukee Bucks tonight in Game 6. Can Giannis Antetokounmpo keep his team alive and will them to a Game 7 in this second round Eastern Conference NBA playoff series? Game 6 tips off at Fiserv Forum on.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

CJ McCollum Shades Giannis Antetokounmpo After Bucks Blow 17-Point Lead To Nets

On Tuesday night, the Brooklyn Nets returned home for the fifth game in the Eastern Conference Semifinals playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, and the game turned out to be one of the most important matchups in the 2021 playoffs as well as one of the most historic NBA playoff games of all time. Kevin Durant played all 48 minutes of Game 5 against the Bucks and notched a record-setting playoff triple-double with 49 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists, which ultimately led the Brooklyn Nets to a six-point win.
NBAchatsports.com

Brooklyn Nets upgrade ‘determined’ James Harden to doubtful

The Brooklyn Nets are dealing with injuries to two of their star players, but there is some optimism that James Harden could will his way back into the lineup. The team announced that Harden was upgraded from out to doubtful for Game 5. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Harden is “determined” to get cleared.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Travis Scott’s hilarious reaction to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s traveling violation vs. Nets

For those not in the know, Travis Scott is a Brooklyn Nets fan now. If you need any proof, then his hyped and rather hilarious reaction to a Giannis Antetokounmpo travel in Game 4 of the series is enough. While Scott has been accused of being a bandwagon fan–previously cheering for James Harden and the […] The post VIDEO: Travis Scott’s hilarious reaction to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s traveling violation vs. Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAabc7ny.com

James Harden (hamstring) struggles in 5-point return, but Brooklyn Nets win Game 5

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets star James Hardenwas held to five points in his return to the starting lineup Tuesday night, but the Nets went on to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks114-108 in Game 5 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Brooklyn leads the series 3-2. The decision to allow Harden to play was made after he tested his right hamstring on the court before tipoff. He played 37 minutes and shot 1-for-10 from the field, missing all eight of his 3-point attempts, and went scoreless in the first half. He added six rebounds, eight assists and four turnovers.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Giannis Antetokounmpo needs to be the best player in the world vs Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks looked dead in the water after Game 2 against the Brooklyn Nets, a debacle in which they trailed by as many as 49 points. In Game 3, the Bucks kept their heads above water by winning one of the ugliest playoff games you’ll ever see, and in Game 4 they won comfortably thanks in large part to Kyrie Irving’s ankle injury.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Kevin Durant goes nuclear to prove Giannis and Bucks are toast

Kyrie Irving didn’t play. James Harden, Joe Harris and Bruce Brown went a combined 4-of-26 from the field. The Brooklyn Nets were down by as many as 16 in the second half. But then came a legendary performance from Kevin Durant, who played all 48 minutes of a pivotal Game 5 to register an epic triple-double featuring 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. He went 16-of-23 from the field and 13-of-16 from the free throw line.
NBABrew Hoop

Initiator or Finisher: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Balancing Act vs. Brooklyn

The Milwaukee Bucks are staring their season’s end straight in the eyes, but I keep thinking back to this exchange between Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game Four. Already, it seems like a lifetime ago. Middleton’s mini gesture is easy to miss, but spoke plenty about the state of...
NBACBS Sports

Bucks-Nets Game 7 predictions: Experts slightly favor Kevin Durant, host Brooklyn over Giannis-led Milwaukee

So much has happened in the second-round series between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks: a transcendent individual performance, some inexplicably ugly offense, two terrible injuries, several nail-biters, a profoundly brutal blowout, an extraordinary comeback and everything in between. Trying to predict what might happen in Saturday's Game 7 is something of a fool's errand, but CBS Sports' team of NBA writers gave it a shot anyway.
NBAdailymagazine.news

Nets offseason preview: Four decisions facing Brooklyn

The 2020-21 playoff run for the Brooklyn Nets ended prematurely after getting eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks. Injuries to their stars left the Nets rotation extremely light, and they had a lot of trouble outscoring the Bucks without them out or limited. Despite the early exit, they should still be...
NBAwmleader.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo silences Nets fans in the end

Giannis Antetokounmpo provided Nets fans with plenty of fun fodder when he went to the free-throw line Saturday at Barclays Center, but he also scored 40 points and had the last laugh. “The Greek Freak’’ and his Bucks are moving on to the Eastern Conference Finals. And Kevin Durant said...