Brooklyn Nets | Khris Middleton (23 points) Highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets star James Hardenwas held to five points in his return to the starting lineup Tuesday night, but the Nets went on to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks114-108 in Game 5 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Brooklyn leads the series 3-2. The decision to allow Harden to play was made after he tested his right hamstring on the court before tipoff. He played 37 minutes and shot 1-for-10 from the field, missing all eight of his 3-point attempts, and went scoreless in the first half. He added six rebounds, eight assists and four turnovers.