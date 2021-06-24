Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Brooklyn Nets | Khris Middleton (23 points) Highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Khris Middleton (23 points) Highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets, 06/19/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA
Basketball
Sports
NBACBS Sports

Nets vs. Bucks score, takeaways: Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo help Milwaukee force a Game 7

We have another Game 7 on our hands. The Milwaukee Bucks led wire-to-wire to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 104-89 to keep their championship hopes alive. Kevin Durant put up big numbers again as he finished the loss with 32 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way for the Nets. His standout effort wasn't enough though as Milwaukee's big three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for 89 points, 35 rebounds and 13 assists to avoid being eliminated on their home floor.
NBAchatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game 5 Preview: Brooklyn Nine-One-One?

One week ago, the Milwaukee Bucks faced a 0-2 as they left The Big Apple, appearing to have zero answers for the James Harden-less Brooklyn Nets. Today, they’ve made up that ground and return to New York with the chance to steal one on the road and seize control of the series. Did anyone see this coming? Of particular note: in series tied at 2 games apiece, the winner of Game 5 goes on to win the series 82.4% of the time.
NBAESPN

Kevin Durant posts 49-point triple-double to save 'wounded' Brooklyn Nets in Game 5

The Brooklyn Nets signed Kevin Durant two years ago, fresh off the torn Achilles he suffered in the NBA finals, because they believed he could lead them there. Tuesday night, with Brooklyn's season on the line in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Durant proved the Nets' faith in him was well-placed.
NBANBC New York

Nets Upgrade Harden to Questionable for Game 5 vs Bucks in Brooklyn

First they lost James Harden, then Kyrie Irving, then the Brooklyn Nets lost their lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. But now they just might have Harden back. The Nets had listed Harden as out in their injury report Monday but upgraded him twice on Tuesday, first to doubtful and then to questionable. Irving won't play Tuesday because of the sprained right ankle he suffered in Game 4.
NBAabc7ny.com

James Harden (hamstring) struggles in 5-point return, but Brooklyn Nets win Game 5

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets star James Hardenwas held to five points in his return to the starting lineup Tuesday night, but the Nets went on to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks114-108 in Game 5 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Brooklyn leads the series 3-2. The decision to allow Harden to play was made after he tested his right hamstring on the court before tipoff. He played 37 minutes and shot 1-for-10 from the field, missing all eight of his 3-point attempts, and went scoreless in the first half. He added six rebounds, eight assists and four turnovers.
NBAnewsbrig.com

Nets have no answers for Bucks’ Khris Middleton

MILWAUKEE — Brooklyn’s third star is out with a sprained ankle. Milwaukee’s went off for a game-high 38 points. That kind of discrepancy again in Saturday night’s do-or-die Eastern Conference semifinal Game 7 will send Khris Middleton and the Bucks to the conference final and the Nets on vacation. “I...
NBACBS Sports

Nets vs. Bucks: How two timely runs from Khris Middleton kept Milwaukee alive and forced Game 7

MILWAUKEE -- With the seconds winding down in the third quarter, Khris Middleton grabbed a rebound and started a fastbreak the other way. Spotting Giannis Antetokounmpo out ahead of him, he lobbed a pass up to his MVP teammate and kept running right to the rim. That turned out to be a wise decision, as Giannis missed an off-balance shot and the loose ball somehow ended up right in Middleton's hands for an easy layup to beat the buzzer.
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ Khris Middleton has historic Game 6 to extend series vs Nets

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Khris Middleton made history on Thursday as he helped lead his team to an all-important Game 6 blowout win against the Brooklyn Nets. The swingman did it all for the Bucks in a do-or-die situation to make sure that the franchise stayed in the series as they now head to Brooklyn for a Game 7 after their 104-89 win.
NBAdailymagazine.news

Nets offseason preview: Four decisions facing Brooklyn

The 2020-21 playoff run for the Brooklyn Nets ended prematurely after getting eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks. Injuries to their stars left the Nets rotation extremely light, and they had a lot of trouble outscoring the Bucks without them out or limited. Despite the early exit, they should still be...
NBASports Illustrated

The Crossover: How Should the Brooklyn Nets Handle this Offseason?

The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs. The Nets were the favorites to win the Eastern Conference before injuries to James Harden and Kyrie Irving derailed their playoff run. Looking forward to the 2022 season, how should the Nets move forward? The Crossover's Chris Mannix, Rohan Nadkarni, and Howard Beck share how they believe the Nets should prepare for next season.