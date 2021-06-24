Brooklyn Nets | Kevin Durant (48 points) Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks

James Harden didn’t exactly fill up the Game 5 box score on Tuesday night, but his impact went beyond the numbers. The Nets star, who had essentially missed Brooklyn’s entire Eastern Conference semifinal series against Milwaukee while dealing with right hamstring tightness, was surprisingly upgraded from out to available ahead of the pivotal playoff matchup. He clearly still had some physical limitations, as he posted five points, eight assists and six rebounds while shooting just 1 of 10 from the field (0 of 8 on 3-pointers) in the Nets’ 114-108 win.