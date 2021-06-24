Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Brooklyn Nets | Kevin Durant (48 points) Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Kevin Durant (48 points) Highlights vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 06/19/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

Kevin Durant
Brooklyn Nets
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA
Basketball
Sports
NBAchatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Game 5 Preview: Brooklyn Nine-One-One?

One week ago, the Milwaukee Bucks faced a 0-2 as they left The Big Apple, appearing to have zero answers for the James Harden-less Brooklyn Nets. Today, they’ve made up that ground and return to New York with the chance to steal one on the road and seize control of the series. Did anyone see this coming? Of particular note: in series tied at 2 games apiece, the winner of Game 5 goes on to win the series 82.4% of the time.
NBAelitesportsny.com

Bucks vs. Nets Game 5 Player Prop Pick: It’s Kevin Durant’s Time to Shine

The Bucks and Nets go at it in Game 5 tonight back in Brooklyn, but after grabbing a quick 2-0 series lead, the Nets suddenly find themselves in a world of trouble. With Kyrie Irving and James Harden both sidelined, it will be up to Kevin Durant to lead the now underdog Nets past visiting Milwaukee to regain the series lead.
NBAworldnewsinfo4u.com

Bucks’ second-half collapse vs. Nets went well beyond Kevin Durant’s heroics

Even with James Harden back in the Nets’ lineup for Tuesday’s Game 5, the Bucks looked just as dominant as they had in the previous two games of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. By the time the first half was over, three Milwaukee players had double-digit points. Giannis Antetokounmpo was...
NBAtalesbuzz.com

Nets’ Kevin Durant on James Harden playing vs. Bucks with hamstring injury: ‘It inspired me’

James Harden didn’t exactly fill up the Game 5 box score on Tuesday night, but his impact went beyond the numbers. The Nets star, who had essentially missed Brooklyn’s entire Eastern Conference semifinal series against Milwaukee while dealing with right hamstring tightness, was surprisingly upgraded from out to available ahead of the pivotal playoff matchup. He clearly still had some physical limitations, as he posted five points, eight assists and six rebounds while shooting just 1 of 10 from the field (0 of 8 on 3-pointers) in the Nets’ 114-108 win.