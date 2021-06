The Milwaukee Bucks are officially headed to a Game 7 with the Brooklyn Nets in what has been a back and forth battle in these Eastern Conference Semifinals. After embarrassingly blowing a 17-point lead in Game 5, the Bucks came into Game 6 with an immediate sense of urgency and never looked back from the opening tip. The Nets never claimed a lead throughout this game, although they certainly inched too close for comfort on multiple occasions before the Bucks eventually punched this one home with a 104-89 victory.