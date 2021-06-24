Brooklyn Nets | Brook Lopez rises to block the shot

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 34 points and 12 rebounds as the host Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 victory on Sunday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals over the Brooklyn Nets, who lost All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle. The series is tied at two games...
The Brooklyn Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals Tuesday with the series tied 2-2. Tip-off is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Below, we analyze the Bucks vs. Nets odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. The Bucks are surging...
First they lost James Harden, then Kyrie Irving, then the Brooklyn Nets lost their lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. But now they just might have Harden back. The Nets had listed Harden as out in their injury report Monday but upgraded him twice on Tuesday, first to doubtful and then to questionable. Irving won't play Tuesday because of the sprained right ankle he suffered in Game 4.
The season for the Brooklyn Nets now falls on the shoulders of Kevin Durant. Minutes into Game 1, James Harden reaggravated a hamstring injury that had given him issues late in the regular season. He’s out indefinitely and there’s no clear timeline for his return to the lineup. Despite that injury, the Brooklyn Nets managed to win the first two games of their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Brooklyn Nets are dealing with injuries to two of their star players, but there is some optimism that James Harden could will his way back into the lineup. The team announced that Harden was upgraded from out to doubtful for Game 5. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Harden is “determined” to get cleared.
There’s an adage in basketball that role players shoot worse on the road. It certainly held true in this series with the Nets, who were eager to get back to Barclays Center after bombing in Milwaukee. Brooklyn’s offense sputtered in Games 3 and 4, with its 3-point shooting falling to...
The NBA announced that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was named to the 2020-21 All-NBA Third Team. It’s the third All-NBA honor for Irving, who was previously named All-NBA Second Team in 2018-19 with Boston and All-NBA Third Team in 2014-15 with Cleveland. In his second season in Brooklyn, Irving...
Kyrie Irving didn’t play. James Harden, Joe Harris and Bruce Brown went a combined 4-of-26 from the field. The Brooklyn Nets were down by as many as 16 in the second half. But then came a legendary performance from Kevin Durant, who played all 48 minutes of a pivotal Game 5 to register an epic triple-double featuring 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. He went 16-of-23 from the field and 13-of-16 from the free throw line.
With their backs against the wall in a pivotal Game 5, all the talk going into the Brooklyn Nets‘ matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks centered on James Harden’s return from a hamstring strain. By the time the game was over, Harden had earned respect for being a trooper through the...
It wasn’t quite Kyrie Irving stomping on the Celtics’ logo one round earlier, but former Nets center Brook Lopez made sure to slap the "B" insignia at midcourt before departing Barclays Center following the Bucks’ Game 7 victory Saturday in Brooklyn. Lopez, the all-time leading scorer in Nets history with...
Inspiring efforts from Kevin Durant, Jeff Green and James Harden led the Nets to victory in Game 5 at Barclays Center to take 3-2 lead in this series. The Bucks can still get themselves back into the series and they are well positioned to do so in Game 6 at the Fiserv Forum. If they fail to defend home court, their season will be over and this will go down as another disappointing season for Milwaukee.
Most Nets fans have Brook Lopez held in high regard. During some of the darkest days, in Nets history, Brook Lopez held them down. Now, Brook Lopez plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, having a huge Game 7, which ended the season of the Nets’ Big 3 super-team. Brook Lopez emerged...
For the Brooklyn Nets, their second-round loss to the Milwaukee Bucks served as a microcosm of their season. In dominant wins in Games 1 and 2, the Nets displayed the brilliance that had them as the favorites to reach the NBA Finals. However, as with most of the regular season,...
Brook Lopez has provided a solid inside presence — as well as some joy to the Bucks organization — since signing as a free agent in the summer of 2018. Get to know Lopez here. How long has Lopez been on the Bucks?. He's in his third season with the...
After losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in an epic Game 7 Saturday night, is the Brooklyn Nets’ championship window already closed?. Game 7. There’s not a better, more concise phrase in sports to convey urgency and “win or go home”. And Saturday night’s Game 7 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets, won in overtime by the Bucks, lived up to the billing.
The 2020-21 playoff run for the Brooklyn Nets ended prematurely after getting eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks. Injuries to their stars left the Nets rotation extremely light, and they had a lot of trouble outscoring the Bucks without them out or limited. Despite the early exit, they should still be...
The Brooklyn Nets were expected to ride Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving to a championship this year, but some unfortunate luck against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks ruined those chances. Harden was healthy in this series for all of one minute before his hamstring issues popped up...