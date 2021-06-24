Brooklyn Nets | Brook Lopez rises to block the shot

Inspiring efforts from Kevin Durant, Jeff Green and James Harden led the Nets to victory in Game 5 at Barclays Center to take 3-2 lead in this series. The Bucks can still get themselves back into the series and they are well positioned to do so in Game 6 at the Fiserv Forum. If they fail to defend home court, their season will be over and this will go down as another disappointing season for Milwaukee.