Brooklyn Nets | Kevin Durant knocks it down as the clock expires

To the extent that a superteam can be considered cursed, the 2021 Brooklyn Nets probably warrant the distinction. The Nets have been plagued by various injuries and absences all year. After all the hullabaloo over their acquisition of James Harden, the vaunted trio of Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving spent all of 202 minutes on the floor together during the regular season.
The Milwaukee Bucks broke through a massive hurdle and took down arguably the favorites for this year’s NBA championship, the Brooklyn Nets, in the second round of the NBA playoffs. This comes after Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant put on battle for the ages in Game 7 that saw the Bucks edge out the Nets in a grueling 115-111 overtime win.
Can Kevin Durant rise to the occasion without Kyrie Irving and James Harden an unknown to lead the Brooklyn Nets to victory in Game 5?. The Brooklyn Nets are in a sticky situation heading into Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kyrie Irving is injured and won’t play. James Harden will reportedly give it a go but his health and durability are a complete unknown, meaning Kevin Durant will have to pick up the slack. He’s proven that he can rise in moments like these, but is this obstacle too big for the Slim Reaper to conquer?
Kevin Durant has an MVP and two Finals MVPs. He's fifth in NBA history in career points per game and third in career playoff points per game. Among players with at least 100 minutes in the Finals, he's the leader in career Finals box plus/minus (yes, ahead of Michael Jordan and LeBron James).
The Brooklyn Nets signed Kevin Durant two years ago, fresh off the torn Achilles he suffered in the NBA finals, because they believed he could lead them there. Tuesday night, with Brooklyn's season on the line in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Durant proved the Nets' faith in him was well-placed.
The season for the Brooklyn Nets now falls on the shoulders of Kevin Durant. Minutes into Game 1, James Harden reaggravated a hamstring injury that had given him issues late in the regular season. He’s out indefinitely and there’s no clear timeline for his return to the lineup. Despite that injury, the Brooklyn Nets managed to win the first two games of their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant had 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in one of the most spectacular performances in NBA postseason history, sending the Brooklyn Nets back into the lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 114-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 on Tuesday night.
Kevin Durant wasn’t interested in ranking his epic Game 5 performance among his all-time best — maybe down the road sometime — but it says something about the legend he’s built that Jeff Green, his teammate dating back to their rookie season in Seattle and a fellow product of Prince George’s County, Maryland would call Durant’s extraordinary night “routine.”