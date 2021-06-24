Brooklyn Nets | Kevin Durant knocks it down as the clock expires

Can Kevin Durant rise to the occasion without Kyrie Irving and James Harden an unknown to lead the Brooklyn Nets to victory in Game 5?. The Brooklyn Nets are in a sticky situation heading into Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kyrie Irving is injured and won’t play. James Harden will reportedly give it a go but his health and durability are a complete unknown, meaning Kevin Durant will have to pick up the slack. He’s proven that he can rise in moments like these, but is this obstacle too big for the Slim Reaper to conquer?