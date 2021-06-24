Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA Game Highlights

Brooklyn Nets | Kevin Durant knocks it down as the clock expires

Posted by 
NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q5kQ3_0aZkH37Z00

Kevin Durant knocks it down as the clock expires, 06/19/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles
1K+
Followers
812
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAtheScore

Can Brooklyn win with Kevin Durant alone?

To the extent that a superteam can be considered cursed, the 2021 Brooklyn Nets probably warrant the distinction. The Nets have been plagued by various injuries and absences all year. After all the hullabaloo over their acquisition of James Harden, the vaunted trio of Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving spent all of 202 minutes on the floor together during the regular season.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Bucks are title favorites after upsetting Kevin Durant, Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks broke through a massive hurdle and took down arguably the favorites for this year’s NBA championship, the Brooklyn Nets, in the second round of the NBA playoffs. This comes after Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant put on battle for the ages in Game 7 that saw the Bucks edge out the Nets in a grueling 115-111 overtime win.
NBAtheperrychief.com

NBA playoff prop bets: Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant props for 6/15/2021

The NBA Playoffs roll on Tuesday for the Brooklyn Nets, so let's take a look at Kevin Durant's prop bets and lines. The points over/under set for Durant in Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks is 34.5. Durant records an average of 27.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Can Kevin Durant keep the Nets afloat in Game 5?

Can Kevin Durant rise to the occasion without Kyrie Irving and James Harden an unknown to lead the Brooklyn Nets to victory in Game 5?. The Brooklyn Nets are in a sticky situation heading into Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kyrie Irving is injured and won’t play. James Harden will reportedly give it a go but his health and durability are a complete unknown, meaning Kevin Durant will have to pick up the slack. He’s proven that he can rise in moments like these, but is this obstacle too big for the Slim Reaper to conquer?
NBABleacher Report

Kevin Durant Saved the Nets with Perhaps His Greatest Performance

Kevin Durant has an MVP and two Finals MVPs. He's fifth in NBA history in career points per game and third in career playoff points per game. Among players with at least 100 minutes in the Finals, he's the leader in career Finals box plus/minus (yes, ahead of Michael Jordan and LeBron James).
NBAabc7ny.com

Kevin Durant posts 49-point triple-double to save 'wounded' Brooklyn Nets in Game 5

The Brooklyn Nets signed Kevin Durant two years ago, fresh off the torn Achilles he suffered in the NBA finals, because they believed he could lead them there. Tuesday night, with Brooklyn's season on the line in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Durant proved the Nets' faith in him was well-placed.
NBANew York Post

Kevin Durant puts Nets on his back for legendary win over Bucks

Brooklyn got James Harden back. Then they got an all-time historic performance from Kevin Durant. And they got a victory that just might have saved their season. With their title hopes on life support, the Nets pulled out a 114-108 come-from-behind win over Milwaukee in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
NBAirvinetimes.com

Brooklyn take 3-2 lead over Milwaukee after Kevin Durant’s historic night

Kevin Durant willed the Brooklyn Nets to a thrilling 114-108 victory over Milwaukee after the Bucks suffered a spectacular second-half collapse. Tied at 2-2 headed into game five of their Eastern Conference semi-final series against a Brooklyn outfit missing Kyrie Irving and playing an injured James Harden, Milwaukee had a golden opportunity to rip the series away from the home side.
NBAwmleader.com

Kevin Durant leads Nets over Bucks in Game 5

Two games into their Eastern Conference semifinals series, the Brooklyn Nets were up 2-0 and weren’t even in their final form. Despite missing James Harden, the Nets had steamrolled the Milwaukee Bucks twice, and looked like the NBA’s presumptive champion. Two and a half games later, they were well into...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: The season now falls on the shoulders of Kevin Durant

The season for the Brooklyn Nets now falls on the shoulders of Kevin Durant. Minutes into Game 1, James Harden reaggravated a hamstring injury that had given him issues late in the regular season. He’s out indefinitely and there’s no clear timeline for his return to the lineup. Despite that injury, the Brooklyn Nets managed to win the first two games of their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBAbasketballnews.com

Can Kevin Durant carry the load enough to get the Nets over the hump?

Kevin Durant is facing a daunting challenge that neither he, nor anybody else on the Brooklyn Nets expected, and that is carrying the burden of being the only healthy superstar on the team. Kyrie Irving missed the majority of Game 4 in Milwaukee after exiting with a sprained right ankle,...
NBANBA

Nets Notes: Kevin Durant Makes Extraordinary Routine

Kevin Durant wasn’t interested in ranking his epic Game 5 performance among his all-time best — maybe down the road sometime — but it says something about the legend he’s built that Jeff Green, his teammate dating back to their rookie season in Seattle and a fellow product of Prince George’s County, Maryland would call Durant’s extraordinary night “routine.”