SAN FRANCISCO -- Rhys Hoskins could be ready to carry the Phillies again. Both Hoskins and Ronald Torreyes saved them with big hits in Saturday afternoon’s 13-6 victory over the Giants at Oracle Park. Hoskins, who snapped a 0-for-33 skid on Wednesday in Los Angeles, hit a two-run homer in the second, doubled to score an insurance run in the sixth and mashed a three-run homer to left-center in the seventh. Torreyes, who is playing nearly every day at shortstop while Didi Gregorius is on the injured list, ripped a two-run double in the third and the go-ahead home run in the sixth.