NBA Game Highlights

Brooklyn Nets | James Harden knocks it down as the clock expires

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

James Harden knocks it down as the clock expires, 06/19/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA
Basketball
Sports
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Nets without Kyrie Irving, James Harden for Game 5 vs. Bucks

The bad news keeps getting worse for the Brooklyn Nets. Shortly after star guard Kyrie Irving was ruled out for Tuesday's pivotal Game 5 versus the Milwaukee Bucks because of a sprained right ankle, ESPN's Malika Andrews confirmed fellow guard James Harden also won't play Tuesday due to the strained hamstring that's bothered him for over a week.
NBAsportsrants.com

Nets’ James Harden Talks Struggles in Game 5

Fortunately for the Brooklyn Nets, they didn’t need a strong game from James Harden in order to take Game 5 from the Milwaukee Bucks, which they won 114-108 thanks by a monster effort by Kevin Durant. Harden, who was battling injury to play in the game, finished with just 5...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Nets update James Harden, Kyrie Irving injury status for Game 5

The Brooklyn Nets have given James Hard and Kyrie Irving status updates ahead of a crucial Game 5. Brooklyn is truly epitomizing the last man standing nature of the NBA Playoffs. Injuries have been the story of the Brooklyn Nets season, and it has reared its ugly head once again....
NBANBC New York

Nets Upgrade Harden to Questionable for Game 5 vs Bucks in Brooklyn

First they lost James Harden, then Kyrie Irving, then the Brooklyn Nets lost their lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. But now they just might have Harden back. The Nets had listed Harden as out in their injury report Monday but upgraded him twice on Tuesday, first to doubtful and then to questionable. Irving won't play Tuesday because of the sprained right ankle he suffered in Game 4.
NBAwmleader.com

James Harden is a Nets hero for playing on one leg

As it turned out, James Harden did not take long to figure out this whole New York thing. We are all suckers for an injured star surprising everyone by hobbling his way back into the playoffs, and back into our hearts. Harden effectively played on one leg Tuesday night. He...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Nets Announce James Harden’s Game 5 Status

Brooklyn’s big three has dwindled down to just one. Both James Harden and Kyrie Irving have been ruled out of Tuesday’s pivotal Game 5, according to insider Malika Andrews. Harden has played just 43 seconds of the entire series thus far. He landed awkwardly in the first minute of Game...
NBANew York Post

Nets’ James Harden making shocking return for Game 5 vs. Bucks

James Harden didn’t come to Brooklyn to watch. He came to win. The Nets’ All-Star guard won his race to return from a hamstring injury just in time for Tuesday’s pivotal Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. With Brooklyn’s season teetering on the brink — having lost two games...
NBACBS Sports

Nets' James Harden: Limited output in return

Harden finished with five points (1-10 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists and six rebounds across 46 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Bucks. Harden was cleared for Game 5 and logged the second-most minutes behind Kevin Durant, but it was clear he wasn't himself. The Nets hope their star guard can be healthier for Game 6, as they need him to be the dominant offensive threat he's been all season long if they want to pull the upset and steal Game 6 on the road.
NBAwmleader.com

James Harden will continue gutting it out for Nets

MILWAUKEE — James Harden has never won that elusive NBA championship, but he’s pretty sure he knows what it’s going to take — making what seems impossible possible. On Tuesday, that meant fighting back from a hamstring injury, upgraded from out to doubtful to questionable to logging 46 minutes in a Game 5 win over the Bucks. On Thursday it could mean an encore, Harden already ruled available for Game 6 with a chance to close out the Eastern Conference semis — hamstring be damned.
NBANew York Post

James Harden getting closer to playing in shocking Nets playoff twist

James Harden’s race to return has him on the brink of a stunning comeback for Tuesday’s Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Nets star, out since Game 1 with a right hamstring injury, was upgraded from out to doubtful after an encouraging Tuesday morning workout, and then bumped up to questionable hours later.
NBANBC Sports

Report: James Harden to play Nets-Bucks Game 5 barring setback

In the last day, James Harden has gone from out to doubtful to now questionable for Nets-Bucks Game 5. As usual, that upward momentum through the injury report indicates an even higher chance of availability. Shams Charania of The Athletic:. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:. The Nets should answer for listing...
NBASporting News

James Harden: How long will the Brooklyn Nets guard be out? Injury timeline, latest updates

Ahead of Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Brooklyn Nets upgraded James Harden to "available". According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden was "determined to try and find a way to get cleared" for Game 5. Harden reportedly worked his hamstring through shootaround "without an issue," and Shams Charania of The Athletic adds that the three-time scoring champion now "plans to play" barring a setback in pregame warmups.
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

Nets' James Harden upgraded, still doubtful vs. Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets upgraded guard James Harden's status from out to doubtful for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Per ESPN, Harden is expected to test his tight right hamstring during the Nets' morning shootaround before the team makes a decision...
NBACBS Sports

Nets' James Harden: Officially out for Game 5

Harden (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's Game 5 against Milwaukee, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports. The star guard was able to go through a workout Monday afternoon, but his right hamstring, which he re-injured less than a minute into Game 1, still isn't quite ready for game action. With Kyrie Irving (ankle) also sidelined, the Nets will be down to just one of their superstars, Kevin Durant, as they look to avoid dropping a third straight game. In the absence of Harden and Irving, look for Brooklyn to turn to Bruce Brown, Mike James, Landry Shamet and perhaps Tyler Johnson for increased minutes in the backcourt.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

James Harden available for Game 5, and Nets are now the betting favorites

The Milwaukee Bucks offered up their "Fear the Deer" slogan, and the Brooklyn Nets did them one better: James Harden is back, so Fear the Beard. That's a massive, massive boost to the Nets and should be the same for the confidence of Nets fans, seeing as Harden has played all of 43 seconds this series. The announcement of his availability also apparently provided Vegas handicappers with some confidence, as the Nets became the favorites to take Game 5 of the series and go up three games to two.
NBAFOX Sports

Does James Harden's return ensure the Nets will advance past the Bucks?

The NBA playoff injury bug has taken two big bites out of the Brooklyn Nets – and while James Harden's surprising return for Game 5 helps make Steve Nash's team whole, it adds a whole new layer of analysis for fans and bettors alike. Harden’s tight right hamstring and Kyrie...