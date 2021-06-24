Brooklyn Nets | Kevin Durant rattles the rim on the finish!

The news comes after Durant and the Nets were eliminated from the NBA playoffs with a 115-111 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 Saturday night. Durant had a phenomenal playoff run, putting the Nets on his back with injuries to Kyrie Irving and James Harden. The 32-year-old averaged 34.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 51.4% from the field and 40.2% from deep.
The Milwaukee Bucks broke through a massive hurdle and took down arguably the favorites for this year’s NBA championship, the Brooklyn Nets, in the second round of the NBA playoffs. This comes after Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant put on battle for the ages in Game 7 that saw the Bucks edge out the Nets in a grueling 115-111 overtime win.
The Brooklyn Nets lost a heartbreaking Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks, closing the door on their hopes for an NBA title after compiling a talented, daunted Big Three. Just days after the loss, Nets star Kevin Durant has been active on Twitter and ripped TOURE for his take on the unfortunate state of the league after the stars got bounced.
(CNN) — On the back of two straight losses, without his fellow star Kyrie Irving and with a just returning from injury James Harden, Kevin Durant once again showed why he's one of the best in the NBA. On Tuesday night, he scored 49 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and dished
The NBA Playoffs roll on Tuesday for the Brooklyn Nets, so let's take a look at Kevin Durant's prop bets and lines. The points over/under set for Durant in Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks is 34.5. Durant records an average of 27.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per
Kevin Durant didn't need a cape or mask to turn into a superhero before the eyes of 16,067 Brooklynites at Downtown's Barclays Center Tuesday night. Instead, the two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player fed off the Nets' desperation. With Kyrie Irving sidelined by an ankle sprain, James Harden severely limited
Kevin Durant willed the Brooklyn Nets to a thrilling 114-108 victory over Milwaukee after the Bucks suffered a spectacular second-half collapse. Tied at 2-2 headed into game five of their Eastern Conference semi-final series against a Brooklyn outfit missing Kyrie Irving and playing an injured James Harden, Milwaukee had a golden opportunity to rip the series away from the home side.
The Brooklyn Nets signed Kevin Durant two years ago, fresh off the torn Achilles he suffered in the NBA finals, because they believed he could lead them there. Tuesday night, with Brooklyn's season on the line in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Durant proved the Nets' faith in him was well-placed.
Durant closed with 32 points (15-30 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes during Thursday's 104-89 loss to the Bucks. Durant could not repeat his heroics from Game 5 but still managed a more than adequate scoring performance. Unfortunately, he received very little support from his teammates, something that will need to be rectified if they are to emerge victorious in Game 7.
The season for the Brooklyn Nets now falls on the shoulders of Kevin Durant. Minutes into Game 1, James Harden reaggravated a hamstring injury that had given him issues late in the regular season. He’s out indefinitely and there’s no clear timeline for his return to the lineup. Despite that injury, the Brooklyn Nets managed to win the first two games of their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
With their full complement of superstars, the Brooklyn Nets might be virtually unbeatable. But if Kevin Durant doesn't have Kyrie Irving and James Harden by his side, the East favorites will have a difficult time winning more than a single playoff series. That's what the latest betting odds suggest in
The Brooklyn Nets appeared to be in serious trouble heading into Game 5, and even more so when they went down by as many as 17 points in the second half. But even with Kyrie Irving out and James Harden hobbled, they still had Kevin Durant, and he led them all the way back for a 114-108 win to take a 3-2 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night.
This game stings for the Bucks. Harden did play tonight but he wasn’t healthy at all, basically a decoy. No Kyrie but it didn’t matter thanks to Kevin Durant. The Bucks started hot, finished the first quarter up 29-15 and then led by 12 at half. The Bucks were even up by 17 at one point, but again this turned into the Kevin Durant show after that. Durant went OFF, having the game of his life. Durant finished with 49/17/10 on 16-23 shooting and played the entire 48 minutes.
For all intents and purposes, Kevin Durant will be flying solo going into Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Tuesday night at Barclays Center. The Bucks won the past two games in Milwaukee to tie the series 2-2, and they know the Nets are wounded prey because their Big 3 superstar cast has been reduced to one after injured Kyrie Irving and James Harden both were ruled out of Game 5 on Monday.
NEW YORK >> Kevin Durant had 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in one of the most spectacular performances in postseason history, sending the Brooklyn Nets back into the lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 114-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 tonight. With James