NBA Game Highlights

Brooklyn Nets | Kevin Durant rattles the rim on the finish!

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
Kevin Durant rattles the rim on the finish!, 06/19/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

Yardbarker

Nets star Kevin Durant expected to commit to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics

The news comes after Durant and the Nets were eliminated from the NBA playoffs with a 115-111 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 Saturday night. Durant had a phenomenal playoff run, putting the Nets on his back with injuries to Kyrie Irving and James Harden. The 32-year-old averaged 34.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 51.4% from the field and 40.2% from deep.
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Bucks are title favorites after upsetting Kevin Durant, Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks broke through a massive hurdle and took down arguably the favorites for this year’s NBA championship, the Brooklyn Nets, in the second round of the NBA playoffs. This comes after Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant put on battle for the ages in Game 7 that saw the Bucks edge out the Nets in a grueling 115-111 overtime win.
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant rips TOURE for NBA Finals take

The Brooklyn Nets lost a heartbreaking Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks, closing the door on their hopes for an NBA title after compiling a talented, daunted Big Three. Just days after the loss, Nets star Kevin Durant has been active on Twitter and ripped TOURE for his take on the unfortunate state of the league after the stars got bounced.
NBA playoff prop bets: Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant props for 6/15/2021

The NBA Playoffs roll on Tuesday for the Brooklyn Nets, so let's take a look at Kevin Durant's prop bets and lines. The points over/under set for Durant in Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks is 34.5. Durant records an average of 27.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per...
Kevin Durant is best in Brooklyn … and the world

Kevin Durant didn’t need a cape or mask to turn into a superhero before the eyes of 16,067 Brooklynites at Downtown’s Barclays Center Tuesday night. Instead, the two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player fed off the Nets’ desperation. With Kyrie Irving sidelined by an ankle sprain, James Harden severely limited...
newschain

Brooklyn take 3-2 lead over Milwaukee after Kevin Durant’s historic night

Kevin Durant willed the Brooklyn Nets to a thrilling 114-108 victory over Milwaukee after the Bucks suffered a spectacular second-half collapse. Tied at 2-2 headed into game five of their Eastern Conference semi-final series against a Brooklyn outfit missing Kyrie Irving and playing an injured James Harden, Milwaukee had a golden opportunity to rip the series away from the home side.
Kevin Durant posts 49-point triple-double to save 'wounded' Brooklyn Nets in Game 5

The Brooklyn Nets signed Kevin Durant two years ago, fresh off the torn Achilles he suffered in the NBA finals, because they believed he could lead them there. Tuesday night, with Brooklyn's season on the line in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Durant proved the Nets' faith in him was well-placed.
Nets' Kevin Durant: Leads team with 32 points

Durant closed with 32 points (15-30 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes during Thursday's 104-89 loss to the Bucks. Durant could not repeat his heroics from Game 5 but still managed a more than adequate scoring performance. Unfortunately, he received very little support from his teammates, something that will need to be rectified if they are to emerge victorious in Game 7.
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: The season now falls on the shoulders of Kevin Durant

The season for the Brooklyn Nets now falls on the shoulders of Kevin Durant. Minutes into Game 1, James Harden reaggravated a hamstring injury that had given him issues late in the regular season. He’s out indefinitely and there’s no clear timeline for his return to the lineup. Despite that injury, the Brooklyn Nets managed to win the first two games of their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Book: Knicks desperately tried to stop Kevin Durant from joining Nets

In his new book, “Can’t Knock the Hustle: Inside the Season of Protest, Pandemic, and Progress with the Brooklyn Nets’ Superstars of Tomorrow,” Matt Sullivan writes about how the Knicks went to extremes to keep Kevin Durant from joining the Nets, going as far as trying to convince KD’s father that the Garden was where he should play.
Kevin Durant Has Career Game As Nets Reclaim Series Lead

This game stings for the Bucks. Harden did play tonight but he wasn’t healthy at all, basically a decoy. No Kyrie but it didn’t matter thanks to Kevin Durant. The Bucks started hot, finished the first quarter up 29-15 and then led by 12 at half. The Bucks were even up by 17 at one point, but again this turned into the Kevin Durant show after that. Durant went OFF, having the game of his life. Durant finished with 49/17/10 on 16-23 shooting and played the entire 48 minutes.
Kevin Durant will be only one of Nets' Big 3 to play in Game 5

For all intents and purposes, Kevin Durant will be flying solo going into Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Tuesday night at Barclays Center. The Bucks won the past two games in Milwaukee to tie the series 2-2, and they know the Nets are wounded prey because their Big 3 superstar cast has been reduced to one after injured Kyrie Irving and James Harden both were ruled out of Game 5 on Monday.
Kevin Durant’s sensational performance sends Nets to 3-2 lead

NEW YORK >> Kevin Durant had 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in one of the most spectacular performances in postseason history, sending the Brooklyn Nets back into the lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 114-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 tonight. With James...