Prior to his ACL injury, Spencer Dinwiddie was one of the key pieces to the Brooklyn Nets puzzle. In Kyrie Irving's absence, Dinwiddie was a solid point guard option who could score points when you need him to, and one can only imagine how he would have done in the playoffs had he not been injured. Now, the Nets are out of the postseason and Dinwiddie has a lot to think about in the offseason as he is now entering a new chapter of his career.