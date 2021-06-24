Brooklyn Nets | 3-pointer by James Harden

The Nets upgraded Harden (hamstring) from out to doubtful ahead of Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with the Bucks, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Harden is expected to see how his tight right hamstring responds during the Nets' morning shootaround before the team renders a verdict on his status for Game 5. Wojnarowski notes that Harden has been campaigning for his return to the lineup after missing all but the opening minute of the second-round series, but because he's already aggravated the hamstring injury on two occasions this season, the Nets would ideally prefer to see him complete a full practice before signing off on his return. However, with the series tied at two games apiece and with Kyrie Irving (ankle) sidelined for Game 5, Brooklyn could proceed less cautiously with Harden if his hamstring isn't nagging him too much coming out of shootaround. Expect the Nets to re-evaluate Harden after the morning workout before formally ruling him in or out a few hours prior to 8:30 p.m. ET opening tip.