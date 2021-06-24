Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Brooklyn Nets | 3-pointer by James Harden

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FeCk5_0aZjNAQe00

Brooklyn Nets | 3-pointer by James Harden

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

NBAPosted by
FanSided

Nets update James Harden, Kyrie Irving injury status for Game 5

The Brooklyn Nets have given James Hard and Kyrie Irving status updates ahead of a crucial Game 5. Brooklyn is truly epitomizing the last man standing nature of the NBA Playoffs. Injuries have been the story of the Brooklyn Nets season, and it has reared its ugly head once again....
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Nets without Kyrie Irving, James Harden for Game 5 vs. Bucks

The bad news keeps getting worse for the Brooklyn Nets. Shortly after star guard Kyrie Irving was ruled out for Tuesday's pivotal Game 5 versus the Milwaukee Bucks because of a sprained right ankle, ESPN's Malika Andrews confirmed fellow guard James Harden also won't play Tuesday due to the strained hamstring that's bothered him for over a week.
NBAchatsports.com

James Harden (hamstring) struggles in 5-point return, but Brooklyn Nets win Game 5

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets star James Harden was held to five points in his return to the starting lineup Tuesday night, but the Nets went on to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-108 in Game 5 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Brooklyn leads the series 3-2. The decision to allow Harden to play was made after he tested his right hamstring on the court before tipoff. He played 37 minutes and shot 1-for-10 from the field, missing all eight of his 3-point attempts, and went scoreless in the first half. He added six rebounds, eight assists and four turnovers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Nets Announce James Harden’s Game 5 Status

Brooklyn’s big three has dwindled down to just one. Both James Harden and Kyrie Irving have been ruled out of Tuesday’s pivotal Game 5, according to insider Malika Andrews. Harden has played just 43 seconds of the entire series thus far. He landed awkwardly in the first minute of Game...
NBASporting News

James Harden: How long will the Brooklyn Nets guard be out? Injury timeline, latest updates

Ahead of Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Brooklyn Nets upgraded James Harden to "available". According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden was "determined to try and find a way to get cleared" for Game 5. Harden reportedly worked his hamstring through shootaround "without an issue," and Shams Charania of The Athletic adds that the three-time scoring champion now "plans to play" barring a setback in pregame warmups.
NBAKenosha News.com

Nets upgrade James Harden to questionable for pivotal Game 5 against Bucks

NEW YORK — First they lost James Harden, then Kyrie Irving, and finally the Brooklyn Nets lost their lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Although the series is tied, the Milwaukee Bucks are way ahead in the health category. Down to Kevin Durant as their lone healthy superstar, the Nets...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

James Harden could make surprise return for Nets in Game 5

The Brooklyn Nets survived the regular season without their "Big Three" of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving consistently on the floor at the same time to get the second seed in the Eastern Conference. They were not anticipating being forced to survive postseason games without multiple members of...
NBACBS Sports

Nets' James Harden: Officially out for Game 5

Harden (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's Game 5 against Milwaukee, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports. The star guard was able to go through a workout Monday afternoon, but his right hamstring, which he re-injured less than a minute into Game 1, still isn't quite ready for game action. With Kyrie Irving (ankle) also sidelined, the Nets will be down to just one of their superstars, Kevin Durant, as they look to avoid dropping a third straight game. In the absence of Harden and Irving, look for Brooklyn to turn to Bruce Brown, Mike James, Landry Shamet and perhaps Tyler Johnson for increased minutes in the backcourt.
NBAwmleader.com

James Harden is a Nets hero for playing on one leg

As it turned out, James Harden did not take long to figure out this whole New York thing. We are all suckers for an injured star surprising everyone by hobbling his way back into the playoffs, and back into our hearts. Harden effectively played on one leg Tuesday night. He...
NBACBS Sports

Nets' James Harden: Bumped up to doubtful for Game 5

The Nets upgraded Harden (hamstring) from out to doubtful ahead of Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with the Bucks, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Harden is expected to see how his tight right hamstring responds during the Nets' morning shootaround before the team renders a verdict on his status for Game 5. Wojnarowski notes that Harden has been campaigning for his return to the lineup after missing all but the opening minute of the second-round series, but because he's already aggravated the hamstring injury on two occasions this season, the Nets would ideally prefer to see him complete a full practice before signing off on his return. However, with the series tied at two games apiece and with Kyrie Irving (ankle) sidelined for Game 5, Brooklyn could proceed less cautiously with Harden if his hamstring isn't nagging him too much coming out of shootaround. Expect the Nets to re-evaluate Harden after the morning workout before formally ruling him in or out a few hours prior to 8:30 p.m. ET opening tip.
NBAcw39.com

Durant carries Nets in James Harden’s return

NEW YORK (AP) – James Harden was back in the Brooklyn Nets’ lineup, but it was Kevin Durant’s triple-double that led them to a 114-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Durant carried the Nets on his back, delivering 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Jeff Green also had a big night off the bench, scoring 27 points as Brooklyn took a three-games-to-two lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
NBAsportsrants.com

Nets’ James Harden Talks Struggles in Game 5

Fortunately for the Brooklyn Nets, they didn’t need a strong game from James Harden in order to take Game 5 from the Milwaukee Bucks, which they won 114-108 thanks by a monster effort by Kevin Durant. Harden, who was battling injury to play in the game, finished with just 5...