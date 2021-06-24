Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA Game Highlights

Brooklyn Nets | Dunk by Giannis Antetokounmpo

Posted by 
NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zTLcy_0aZjN6yz00

Brooklyn Nets | Dunk by Giannis Antetokounmpo

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles
1K+
Followers
811
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

Bucks-Nets: Game 5 loss shows Giannis Antetokounmpo is not that guy, and Mike Budenholzer is not that coach

Let's get this straight right off the top: The Milwaukee Bucks did not choke in their crushing Game 5 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, a game which they led by as many as 17 points. They got beat by Kevin Durant, who is so much better than the best the Bucks have to offer that it doesn't even matter that Kyrie Irving is out and James Harden is basically down a leg.
NBAYardbarker

James Harden is so sick of Giannis Antetokounmpo's free throw routine

James Harden has had absolutely enough with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s free throw routine. Antetokounmpo has a lengthy routine before attempting free throws. He likes to stare at the basket, take a few deep breaths, and practice his stroke before getting the ball to attempt a shot. During Game 6 of the...
NBAnewyorkian.com

Steve Nash not blaming Giannis Antetokounmpo for ‘unfortunate’ Kyrie Irving injury

Steve Nash didn’t see anything intentional or premeditated from Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in the injury Kyrie Irving suffered in Game 4. Midway through the second quarter of Sunday’s loss, Irving landed on the foot of Antetokounmpo after going up for a shot and turned his right ankle. Irving immediately went down in pain and…
NBAgranthshala.com

Dominant Giannis Antetokounmpo plays controversial role in Kyrie Irving injury

Here was the skilled, influential and old Giannis Antetokounmpo. “The Greek Freak” hosted several highlight plays for his stature as the game’s most talented player. The 6-foot-11 flying machine advanced to the rim for dunks and slammed home a handful of lobbies en route to 34 points during Sunday’s 14-in-26 shootout as the Bucks scored the Nets 107 in Game 4 of the Eastern beat -96. Conference Semi-Finals.
NBAWEAU-TV 13

Giannis Antetokounmpo earns fifth-career All-NBA Selection

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the fifth time in his career, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named All-NBA which also ties a Milwaukee Bucks franchise record. Antetokounmpo was a unanimous selection for the All-NBA First Team which is also the third consecutive season he was voted All-NBA First Team.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Giannis Antetokounmpo needs to be the best player in the world vs Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks looked dead in the water after Game 2 against the Brooklyn Nets, a debacle in which they trailed by as many as 49 points. In Game 3, the Bucks kept their heads above water by winning one of the ugliest playoff games you’ll ever see, and in Game 4 they won comfortably thanks in large part to Kyrie Irving’s ankle injury.
NBAWSAW

Giannis Antetokounmpo named First-Team All-NBA

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named First-Team All-NBA for the third straight year. He was the only unanimous first-team player this season. The Bucks forward is joined by Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard on the team. Antetokounmpo’s three First Team All-NBA selections now trail...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo has ultimate compliment for Kevin Durant

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team did not fare well on Tuesday night, but at least the former NBA MVP was able to appreciate some greatness he witnessed. Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Brooklyn Nets 114-108 in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Kevin Durant scored 49 points with 17 rebounds and 10 assists and carried his Nets to victory. One particular shot by Durant blew fans away.
NBACBS Sports

Nets vs. Bucks score, takeaways: Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo help Milwaukee force a Game 7

We have another Game 7 on our hands. The Milwaukee Bucks led wire-to-wire to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 104-89 to keep their championship hopes alive. Kevin Durant put up big numbers again as he finished the loss with 32 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way for the Nets. His standout effort wasn't enough though as Milwaukee's big three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for 89 points, 35 rebounds and 13 assists to avoid being eliminated on their home floor.
NBAInternational Business Times

Kevin Durant vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Who Is The Wealthier NBA Star?

Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo both rake in millions each year from their NBA deals and sponsorships. The Brooklyn Nets star has a net worth of $170 million. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is often pitted against the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant in terms of abilities on the court. But how do they stack up against each other in terms of wealth?
NBAbasketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Travis Scott’s hilarious reaction to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s traveling violation vs. Nets

For those not in the know, Travis Scott is a Brooklyn Nets fan now. If you need any proof, then his hyped and rather hilarious reaction to a Giannis Antetokounmpo travel in Game 4 of the series is enough. While Scott has been accused of being a bandwagon fan–previously cheering for James Harden and the […] The post VIDEO: Travis Scott’s hilarious reaction to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s traveling violation vs. Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Kevin Durant goes nuclear to prove Giannis and Bucks are toast

Kyrie Irving didn’t play. James Harden, Joe Harris and Bruce Brown went a combined 4-of-26 from the field. The Brooklyn Nets were down by as many as 16 in the second half. But then came a legendary performance from Kevin Durant, who played all 48 minutes of a pivotal Game 5 to register an epic triple-double featuring 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. He went 16-of-23 from the field and 13-of-16 from the free throw line.
NBABrew Hoop

Initiator or Finisher: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Balancing Act vs. Brooklyn

The Milwaukee Bucks are staring their season’s end straight in the eyes, but I keep thinking back to this exchange between Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game Four. Already, it seems like a lifetime ago. Middleton’s mini gesture is easy to miss, but spoke plenty about the state of...
NBAnewsbrig.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo destroys Nets after ex-Knick’s jab

When you are Giannis Antetokounmpo and have won all accolades but the Eastern Conference championship, the criticism is going to hit you — even after scoring 30-plus points for three straight games. Before Game 6, ESPN’s Jay Williams and Jalen Rose even went as far as criticizing “The Greek Freak’’...