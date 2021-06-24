Brooklyn Nets | Dunk by Giannis Antetokounmpo

Let's get this straight right off the top: The Milwaukee Bucks did not choke in their crushing Game 5 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, a game which they led by as many as 17 points. They got beat by Kevin Durant, who is so much better than the best the Bucks have to offer that it doesn't even matter that Kyrie Irving is out and James Harden is basically down a leg.
James Harden has had absolutely enough with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s free throw routine. Antetokounmpo has a lengthy routine before attempting free throws. He likes to stare at the basket, take a few deep breaths, and practice his stroke before getting the ball to attempt a shot. During Game 6 of the...
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on his way to the Eastern Conference Finals after the Milwaukee Bucks eliminated the Brooklyn Nets with a 115-111 Game 7 overtime win on Saturday night. However, the two-time MVP knows his work isn't done, and the Bucks will have to be ready to face either the...
Steve Nash didn’t see anything intentional or premeditated from Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in the injury Kyrie Irving suffered in Game 4. Midway through the second quarter of Sunday’s loss, Irving landed on the foot of Antetokounmpo after going up for a shot and turned his right ankle. Irving immediately went down in pain and…
Here was the skilled, influential and old Giannis Antetokounmpo. “The Greek Freak” hosted several highlight plays for his stature as the game’s most talented player. The 6-foot-11 flying machine advanced to the rim for dunks and slammed home a handful of lobbies en route to 34 points during Sunday’s 14-in-26 shootout as the Bucks scored the Nets 107 in Game 4 of the Eastern beat -96. Conference Semi-Finals.
The Bucks took control of Game 4 with a 16-2 run in the second quarter that helped them flip an eight-point deficit into a six-point lead. The secret to their success? Going small with Giannis Antetokounmpo at center. It's not something we've seen much this season, but is that about to change?
Kevin Durant dominated the Milwaukee Bucks for 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in a 114-108 win in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Tuesday night. Late in the game as he kept racking up big buckets, some wondered a reasonable question: why wasn’t Giannis Antetokounmpo guarding KD?
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the fifth time in his career, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named All-NBA which also ties a Milwaukee Bucks franchise record. Antetokounmpo was a unanimous selection for the All-NBA First Team which is also the third consecutive season he was voted All-NBA First Team.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks looked dead in the water after Game 2 against the Brooklyn Nets, a debacle in which they trailed by as many as 49 points. In Game 3, the Bucks kept their heads above water by winning one of the ugliest playoff games you’ll ever see, and in Game 4 they won comfortably thanks in large part to Kyrie Irving’s ankle injury.
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named First-Team All-NBA for the third straight year. He was the only unanimous first-team player this season. The Bucks forward is joined by Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard on the team. Antetokounmpo’s three First Team All-NBA selections now trail...
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team did not fare well on Tuesday night, but at least the former NBA MVP was able to appreciate some greatness he witnessed. Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Brooklyn Nets 114-108 in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Kevin Durant scored 49 points with 17 rebounds and 10 assists and carried his Nets to victory. One particular shot by Durant blew fans away.
We have another Game 7 on our hands. The Milwaukee Bucks led wire-to-wire to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 104-89 to keep their championship hopes alive. Kevin Durant put up big numbers again as he finished the loss with 32 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way for the Nets. His standout effort wasn't enough though as Milwaukee's big three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for 89 points, 35 rebounds and 13 assists to avoid being eliminated on their home floor.
Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo both rake in millions each year from their NBA deals and sponsorships. The Brooklyn Nets star has a net worth of $170 million. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is often pitted against the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant in terms of abilities on the court. But how do they stack up against each other in terms of wealth?
For those not in the know, Travis Scott is a Brooklyn Nets fan now. If you need any proof, then his hyped and rather hilarious reaction to a Giannis Antetokounmpo travel in Game 4 of the series is enough. While Scott has been accused of being a bandwagon fan–previously cheering for James Harden and the […] The post VIDEO: Travis Scott’s hilarious reaction to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s traveling violation vs. Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving didn’t play. James Harden, Joe Harris and Bruce Brown went a combined 4-of-26 from the field. The Brooklyn Nets were down by as many as 16 in the second half. But then came a legendary performance from Kevin Durant, who played all 48 minutes of a pivotal Game 5 to register an epic triple-double featuring 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. He went 16-of-23 from the field and 13-of-16 from the free throw line.
The Milwaukee Bucks are staring their season’s end straight in the eyes, but I keep thinking back to this exchange between Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game Four. Already, it seems like a lifetime ago. Middleton’s mini gesture is easy to miss, but spoke plenty about the state of...
It wasn't without fourth quarter tension, but the Milwaukee Bucks have managed to force a Game 7. In a battle that felt eerily similar to Game 5, Milwaukee were composed down the stretch behind Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo, as the series heads to Brooklyn for a decider. With their...
Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t playing with his food in Game 6 as the two-time MVP served a monster throwdown in front of the entire Brooklyn Nets frontcourt. Antetokounmpo was a man on a mission on Thursday as his Bucks were playing for their season in the hopes of forcing a Game 7 against Kevin Durant and the visiting Brooklyn squad.
When you are Giannis Antetokounmpo and have won all accolades but the Eastern Conference championship, the criticism is going to hit you — even after scoring 30-plus points for three straight games. Before Game 6, ESPN’s Jay Williams and Jalen Rose even went as far as criticizing “The Greek Freak’’...